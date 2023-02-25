Presidential Election: Speaker Obasa Votes, Expresses Hope in APC’s Victory

Presidential Election: Speaker Obasa Votes, Expresses Hope in APC’s Victory

Saturday, February 25, 2023 1:48 pm


Obasa casing his vote

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has described the voting process in the presidential election as peaceful so far.

Dr. Obasa, who represents Agege Constituency 1 at the Lagos Assembly, said this just after voting at his Unit 019, Ward E, Oluwole Olaniyan Street, Agege, expressing hope that his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, would be victorious at the end of the exercise.

“So far, so good, everything is going smoothly. Everything is going well,” he said just as he further expressed optimism that more of the electorate would come out to vote before the close of the exercise.

He said he did not have issues with BVAS used by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), but said it was too early to give an overall assessment of the process since the election was still ongoing.

“Our concern is not just about winning but we want massive turnout. We want the votes to be in excess.

“We still have time and we are hopeful that more people would turn out at the various polling units.

“Our people have matured and democracy is growing stronger,” he said while advising citizens of the country to be calm and law-abiding.

The Speaker commended the people of Agege for their consistency and constant support.

Meanwhile, Dr. Joe Okey-Odumakin, who led a team of election observers to the Speaker’s polling unit, confirmed that Lagos had been peaceful and that the security agencies have displayed high level of professionalism.

He also commended politicians in the State for playing true to the game.

“We have not seen any evidence of vote buying. The party agents are away from the booths. So people are free to vote.

“People are enthusiastic to vote and there has been massive turnout,” she said.

