 Lagos 9th Assembly Ends, Lawmakers-elect Declare Obasa to Speak Again

The ninth session of the Lagos State House of Assembly officially ended on Friday with the returning lawmakers and lawmakers-elect all declaring support for Dr. Mudashiru Obasa as Speaker of the 10th Assembly.

The lawmakers-elect, who were physically present at the sitting, spoke with journalists immediately after the valedictory session of the House presided over by Speaker Obasa.

Speaking on behalf of the returning lawmakers, the immediate past Chief Whip of the House, Hon. Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, said Speaker Obasa had no rival.

“I give it to the Rt. Hon. Speaker Obasa for being able to coordinate 40 members of different backgrounds, different thinking and religions and even different tribes because we had Hon. Jude Idimogu,” she said.

On what qualifies the Speaker for a return, Hon. Meranda said: “Obasa is the best man for the job. The experience, capacity and leadership skills are there and I don’t see anybody matching up to him.

“He will be returning as a sixth timer and I don’t think any of us is on the same pedestal with him. I wish him all the best in the 10th Assembly because he is going to lead us again. He is a fantastic man.”

Also addressing journalists, Hon. Mojeed Fatai, immediate past chairman of the Committee on Public Accounts (local), said the leadership of the ninth Assembly ensured a cordial relationship among members.

“Mudashiru Obasa is going to speak again in the 10th Assembly. He is a man we have all resolved to lead us. When we started four years ago, all of us were elected from the APC and it was because of his effort and the way he handled the House.

“Today, we have 38 members from the APC coming in the 10th Assembly. The success is because of Obasa’s leadership capability. He is the best for the House and we want him to continue,” he said.

On his part, Hon. Temitope Adewale (Ifako Ijaiye Constituency 1), described Obasa as a leader who had made tremendous impact on the members.

“Under Obasa, the executive and legislative arms of government have enjoyed a fantastic relationship and that is why you have developmental growth across the State today. You can also see the bills passed into law.

“With Mr. Speaker coming back and with our governor back, they will give to Lagosians the desired development that they yearn for particularly considering the fact that we now have a President who is from here,” Adewale said.

Speaking on behalf of the 20 first-term lawmakers-elect, Oladipo Olayinka Ajomale, who will represent Oshodi Isolo 2 at the 10th Assembly, said he and his colleagues have resolved to support Obasa as Speaker of the 10th Assembly.

“I can assure you that the 20 of us who are new are fully in support of Speaker Obasa for the 10th Assembly because we have learnt and understudied and we know that this is a man who has proven himself over and over again to be the best man for the job.

“Logically thinking about it, he is the most experienced in the House. So it doesn’t make sense for anyone to come and do trial by error. I stand with him fully and all of us who are new also support the Speaker to speak for us at the 10th Assembly,” he said.

Earlier, the Speaker had commended the ninth Assembly lawmakers for their support which led to the passing of 46 bills, over 120 resolutions and a couple of regulations.

He also presented certificates of meritorious service to the members.