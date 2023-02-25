Nigeria 2023: Peter Obi votes in Amatutu Village, Anambra, insists on joining queue

Saturday, February 25, 2023 2:19 pm


Nigeria 2023, Peter Obi, Labour Party,  Amatutu Village, Anambra, Photo credit: The Whistler

Agulu Ward 2 in Amatutu Village, Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State, on Saturday, received an important voter. Mr Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) who insisted on joining the queue like others, cast his vote at at PU19, Agulu Ward 2. He came with his wife, Margaret, who also voted there.

Obi told journalists: “If you look at this election, if there is anybody people should step down for, it is me.

“I have the solution; I have the physical and mental energy. I am ready for it, I am prepared for it.

“I have articulated what will happen from day one. It will be clear, measurable and people will feel it,” he said.

Obi said “the voting process was smooth and wished it was the same across the country.”

He spoke further: “Nigerians should come out and vote, it is about our country, we need to come together as a people to start building this country.”

 

