Police Arrest Atiku’s Supporter, Chinyere Igwe, for Money Laundering in Rivers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Operatives of the Rivers Rivers State Police Command deployed to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Headquarters Port Harcourt/Aba Road today, Friday morning, arrested Hon Chinyere Igwe, member House of Representatives representing Port Harcourt II Federal Constituency 2.

Spokesperson of the Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko who confirmed his arrest stated that during the search on him, a cash sum of $498,100 US inside a bag in the car was discovered.

“Also recovered was a list for potential beneficiaries of the money.

The AIG Election, AIG Abutu Yaro , has ordered swift interrogation and arraignment pf Igwe in court.

“The Command urges all contestants and political parties to comply strictly with provisions of the Electoral Act and other relevant laws.

“Members of the public are encouraged to avail themselves of the following hotlines to report any observation they believe have the potential to lead to crime or break down of law and order:

08032003514, 08098880134.