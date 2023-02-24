Police Arrest Atiku’s Supporter, Chinyere Igwe, for Money Laundering in Rivers

Police Arrest Atiku’s Supporter, Chinyere Igwe, for Money Laundering in Rivers

Friday, February 24, 2023 10:33 am


Chinyere Igwe nabbed with about $500,000 US dollars allegedly meant to bribe Security agencies and INEC Officers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt 
Operatives of the Rivers Rivers State Police Command deployed to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on   Headquarters Port Harcourt/Aba Road today, Friday morning, arrested Hon Chinyere Igwe, member House of Representatives representing Port Harcourt II Federal Constituency 2.
Spokesperson of the Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko who confirmed his arrest stated that during the search on him, a cash sum of $498,100 US  inside a bag in the car was discovered.
“Also recovered was a list for potential beneficiaries of the money.
The AIG Election, AIG Abutu Yaro , has ordered swift interrogation and arraignment pf Igwe in court.
“The Command urges all contestants and political parties to comply strictly with provisions of the Electoral Act and other relevant laws.

List of supposed beneficiaries of those to benefit from the bribe

“Members of the public are encouraged to avail themselves of the following hotlines to report any observation they believe have the potential to lead to crime or break down of law and order:
08032003514, 08098880134.

Earlier, there was a viral video of his interrogation, saying Reps Member Arrested with about $500,000 Cash to Bribe INEC, Security and Buy Votes for Atiku in Rivers State

The report said:
“Hon. Chinyere Igwe (PDP Member House of Representatives) was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning in Port Harcourt with over Five Hundred Thousand US Dollars ($500,000.00) which he claimed was given to him by Atiku to ensure his electoral success in Rivers State.
The police also recovered the sharing formula from him.”
From this document, they planned to give dollars to Security and INEC”.
Our Correspondent reports that Igwe is the owner of WishFm Port Harcourt and Atlantic Television Network that was allegedly bombed a few three days ago.

