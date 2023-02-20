BBtitans: What Khosi has done to Yemi Cregx

Yemi Cregx is no longer himself. He has found himself In a very difficult situation, in a very tight corner. Ever since one of the hosts of BBTitans, Ebuka Obi- Uchendu, shook tables at Sunday’s live eviction show, Yemi has never been the same. He is crestfallen. He is also not hiding the fact that he is ruffled and disoriented.
Ever since that live eviction, Yemi has been inconsolable. He can’t control how disappointed he feels at what he considers Khosi’s brazen flirtatious attitude and closeness to Thabang.He has being moving up and down the house trying to express his feelings.
This morning he had a discussion with Kanaga and expressed his disappointment at what he believes wasKhosi’s attitude and betrayal..
“What triggers me is the fact that she isn’t worried about doing things with him. Even if I even want to move with Blue, you’d never catch me in the sheets with her. Just random flirting,” Yemi lamented.
It will be recalled that at the Live Eviction Show Ebuka revealed, to Yemi’s consternation, how Khosi had told Thabang that when Yemi was talking to her, she could t hear him because she was lost in Thabang’s eyes.
Though Khosi denied that on the Live Eviction show, Yemi is feeling betrayed. immediately after the show she confronted Khosi about what Ebuka had said.
But Khosi, trying to be defensive, waved it aside and allayed Yemi’s fears and suspicion, saying Yemi has nothing to worry about
“Babe you have nothing to worry about Thabang. I have never lust in his eyes or lips…I already know he wants me, I also like him but not romantically and I don’t want to date him. Even when Biggie asked me to choose between you and Thabang, I told him that it’s you I will choose,” Khosi told Yemi.
Still, Yemi is not convinced. He feels sorely pained because he had made so much sacrifice so that the relationship between him and Khosi could work.
He sacrificed Blue Aiva, dumped her to her consternation in order to concentrate on the relationship between he and Khosi. Only for Khosi to disappoint him by flirting with Thabang.
Many had seen what is presently happening to Yemi. They believe he made a costly mistake when he sacrificed Blue Aiva for Khosi, whom they believe is unstable and unreliable.
Khosi herself is unrelenting and knows what she is doing. She knows she is playing a game Yemi is also adept at playing. She had once told Miracle P to leave Yemi for her, that she is going to handle him. Yet she tells him she loves Yemi and doesn’t care if he hurts her.
But the fact remains tthat Yemi and Khosi had fallen out with each other many times in the past and had come together again. Is this going to be a repeat of the same game both of them have been playing?
Khosi knows Yemi is disappointed at her behaviour and angry with her. Still, as a player, she knows how to handle Yemi as she had once confessed to Miracle. However, many of Khosi’s fans are in support of her as they believe she is serving Yemi the same breakfast he had earlier served her.
My take: I don’t see them falling apart finally. They always have a way of coming together, settle their differences and rrenew their relationship. Still, tthe question is: Will Yemi ever trust Khosi again and put everything into the relationship? Your guess is as good as mine.
What do you think?