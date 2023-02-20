BBtitans: What Khosi has done to Yemi Cregx

By Nehru Odeh

Yemi Cregx is no longer himself. He has found himself In a very difficult situation, in a very tight corner. Ever since one of the hosts of BBTitans, Ebuka Obi- Uchendu, shook tables at Sunday’s live eviction show, Yemi has never been the same. He is crestfallen. He is also not hiding the fact that he is ruffled and disoriented.

Ever since that live eviction, Yemi has been inconsolable. He can’t control how disappointed he feels at what he considers Khosi’s brazen flirtatious attitude and closeness to Thabang.He has being moving up and down the house trying to express his feelings.

This morning he had a discussion with Kanaga and expressed his disappointment at what he believes wasKhosi’s attitude and betrayal..

“What triggers me is the fact that she isn’t worried about doing things with him. Even if I even want to move with Blue, you’d never catch me in the sheets with her. Just random flirting,” Yemi lamented. It will be recalled that at the Live Eviction Show Ebuka revealed, to Yemi’s consternation, how Khosi had told Thabang that when Yemi was talking to her, she could t hear him because she was lost in Thabang’s eyes.

Though Khosi denied that on the Live Eviction show, Yemi is feeling betrayed. immediately after the show she confronted Khosi about what Ebuka had said.

But Khosi, trying to be defensive, waved it aside and allayed Yemi’s fears and suspicion, saying Yemi has nothing to worry about