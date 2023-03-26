Justin, Blaqboi, Thabang evicted from BBTitans, six housemates for the grand finale

By Nehru Odeh

The race is now set for the final showdown at the BBTitans reality show scheduled to take place on 2 April as three housemates have just been evicted.

The housemates who were evicted bat the live eviction show on Sunday 26 March are Justin, Blaqboi and Thabang. Their eviction has left six remaining housemates who will compete for the $100, 000.

The six remaining housemates who will slug it on 2 April are; Ipeleng, Ebubu, Khosi, Tsatsii, Yvonne and Kananga Jr.

Thbang’s eviction came as a surprise because he was one of those favoured to win the grand prize. Thabang had shown so much brilliance and intelligence right from the beginning of the show. And many mistakenly thought he had a huge fan base.

Blaqboi, who is among the newly evicted housemates will be embittered considering the fact that Ipeleng his former partner at the show had the choice of using her supreme veto power to take him to the grand finale. But she chose Ebubu instead. Blaqboi never hid his disappointment and sadness at Ipeleng’s choice.

The question now is who if the dive remaining housemates will go home with the $100, 000 grand prize. Your guess is as good as mine.