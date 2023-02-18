The hero of the moment is Nasir El Rufai. He has spoken the truth

Femi Fani-Kayode

Festus Keyamo confirmed that truth in a most eloquent and courageous manner on Channels TV’s ‘Politics Today’ last night.

Those that hatched and plotted the conspiracy to stop BAT and that are attempting to set our nation ablaze and destroy our democracy have failed.

Next Saturday this matter will finally be concluded, the hopes of the conspirators shall be dashed and our collective enemies shall not only be roundly humiliated and convincingly defeated but also confined to the dustbin of history.

After that Godwin the Greed shall start preparing his handover notes and getting ready for a date with the DSS whilst Ibn Dubai and his long list of court jesters, perverts, reprobates, thugs, crooks, liars, saboteurs, traitors and men friends shall return to Abu Dhabi and Peter the Pooh shall go back to selling condoms, beer, toothpaste, tomatoe puree and toilet paper.

Never forget that we are WARRIORS, we have NO fear and we always win!

Bola Ahmed Tinubu SHALL, by the grace of God, be the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria!