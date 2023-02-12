Breaking: Southampton sack manager Nathan Jones 

By Nehru Odeh

English Premier League club Southampton have sacked coach Nathan Jones after just 14 matches, the club announced on Sunday

Accodinng to The Telegraph, Jones’ sacking comes in the wake of their 2-1 defeat to 10-man Wolves on Saturday, which left the club bottom of the Premier League four points clear of safety and on their worst home league run in 25 years.

Recall that Jones made a quick exit for the tunnel at the end of the match on Saturday amid a barrage of criticism from the home supporters.

A young fan attempted to carry a giant-sized P45 to Jones before being ushered away by stewards.

“I have never done that in my life before,” Jones said on his decision to leave the pitch.

“In 390 games, I have never done that. But I am not sure if me going round clapping would have shown respect.”

A Southampton statement read: “Southampton Football Club can confirm it has parted company with Men’s First Team Manager Nathan Jones.

“First Team Coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan have also left the club.

“First Team Lead Coach Rubén Sellés will take charge of training and prepare the team ahead of next weekend’s game against Chelsea.”

Jones was appointed in November following the sacking of Ralph Hasenhuttl but lost nine of his 14 games as manager of the club.

The Welshman oversaw Saints’ surprise victory over Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup last month but won just one Premier League match in charge, against fellow strugglers Everton.

Wolves played for over an hour with 10 men following Mario Lemina’s dismissal but Joao Gomes’s winner three minutes from time sparked further fury from the St Mary’s crowd.

“I couldn’t feel any more pressure than I have been under this week.” Jones told Sky Sports after the game.

“We have to keep fighting. I’m really disappointed and frustrated.”

Southampton face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge next Saturday before a trip to Elland Road to face Leeds United a week later.