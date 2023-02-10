Atiku Campaign Council postpones rally,hides venue in Rivers

Friday, February 10, 2023 12:34 pm


Atiku , Wike

Atiku and Wike

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State has rescheduled
 Presidential Campaign Rally slated to hold on the 11th day of February 2023 in Rivers State to hold on the 14th day of February 2023.
According to Dr Leloonu Nwibubasa Spokesman of the Council in a press statement, the time was 9 am, while the venue was not disclosed.
He said that the venue will be communicated to members of the public soon as possible.
Nwibubasa said further that “The PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Rivers State Chapter, hereby regret to announce the said postponement and plead that the general public, members of PDP and the Supporters of Atiku/Okowa Presidency bear with us on the inconveniences this date adjustment may cause you.
Remember to keep a date with Atiku/Okowa for a better Nigeria”.
The recall could be made that Governor Nyesom Wike recently reapproved the use of Adokye Amiesimaka stadium for the rally after he had cancelled it based on the claims that the government had a credible intelligence report that the campaign council was going to share the stadium with Tonye Cole, APC Governorship candidate. This pre-approval was however rejected by the Council on grounds that the government had not properly formally communicated to the Council just as it did through a written memo to Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, the Presidential Director-General of the Atiku/Okowa.
He said the state Campaign Council is not excited by Governor Wike’s U-turn re-approval because of his antecedence of always taking back whatever he has given to people.
He cited the revocation of Senator Lee Maeba’s land, the disrobing of Celestine Omehia whom his administration earlier recognized as governor but later derecognized and his portrait pull down from Executive Chambers of Government House and asked to refund millions of Naira paid to him as a benefit.

PUBLIC NOTICE

This is to inform the general public that
the PDP Presidential Campaign Rally slated to hold on the 11th day of February 2023 in Rivers State has been rescheduled to hold on the 14th day of February 2023. The time is 9 am and the venue will be communicated to you as soon as possible.
The PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Rivers State Chapter, hereby regret to announce the said postponement and plead that the general public, members of PDP and the Supporters of the Atiku/Okowa Presidency bear with us on the inconveniences this date adjustment may cause you.
Remember to keep a date with Atiku/Okowa for a better Nigeria.
PDP! Power to the people!
Best regards,
Hon. Dr Lelonu Nwibubasa, Spokesman, PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Rivers State Chapter.
9/2/23.

