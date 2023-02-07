Edo: APC dares Obaseki, erect Tinubu campaign billboards at Benin Airport

By Jethro Ibileke

Giant campaign billboards of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, have been sighted at strategic locations within the vicinity of the Benin Airport, in Edo state.

Opposition political parties in the state had been denied opportunity to display campaign posters of their respective candidates.

Recall that the PDP-led state government which had been variously accused of using state machinery to frustrate and prevent opposition parties from erecting campaign billboards, claimed that it owns every billboards in Benin City, the state capital, having paid for them well ahead of the commencement of political campaigns.

The move was said to have been targeted at APC, the main opposition party, and, perhaps, the Labour Party (LP).

Also, the State Governor, Mr. Goodwin Obaseki, allegedly threatened to descend heavily on any billboard proprietor who accepts to erect the campaign billboards of the APC and the other parties, a remark reportedly drew the ire of the members of the public who felt his stance was anti-democratic as well as capable of stifling the democratic space.

APC has however devised a clever way to beat the state government in its own game by mounting the party’s campaign billboards at the ever busy airport.

The strategically-positioned boards are mounted at both the entry and exit points of the airport. Their bold and colourful inscriptions cannot but attract the attention of those going in and coming out of the airport.