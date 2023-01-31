Attack on Buhari in Kano PDP’s fictional work – APC PCC

The APC Presidential Campaign Council said it was not surprised to read of what it called the imaginary attack on the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria being peddled by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) “since the party has nothing tangible to tell Nigerians from its crumbling Presidential Campaign.”

This invented attack on President Muhammadu Buhari, according to a tweet by Bayo Onanuga, Director, Media & Publicity of the Council “must have happened only in the fertile imagination of PDP National Publicity Secretary, one Debo Ologunagba.”

The Director went further: “Nigerians should disregard this fake news from a party that has lost touch with reality and suffering the agony of violating its own rules on power rotation.

Just as it has been masterminding fake news against the APC presidential candidate and trying vainly to cause disharmony in the APC family, we believe the party may have planned to embarrass President Buhari in Kano and then put the blame on host Governor Ganduje and Tinubu.

This is because PDP has of recent morphed from being a Buhari virulent critc to strangely becoming a Buhari spokesperson ! The last time it issued a self-serving misinterpretation of Asíwájú’s statement in Abeokuta as an attack on President Buhari.

It should be quite obvious to Nigerians that the knowledge of impending defeat of PDP at the coming presidential poll has pushed the party and its candidate into frenzied hallucinatory mode of mindless, ridiculous, ludicrous litany of lies and fabrications against APC and it candidate. The PDP is a drowning party feverishly clawing at any straw of lies and lashing out in all delusional directions to keep afloat – but sink it will.

We believe Nigerians are not taken in by the jejune antics.

The PDP now runs the most unethical, pernicious and inelegant, abusive, obtrusive and nationally divisive campaign in the history of electioneering in Nigeria.

The other day it was the PDP candidate Atiku who, out of frustration, stated publicly that the north must not vote anybody outside the region. It’s the same trend that characterizes the PDP campaign ever since.

That surely is a sign of defeat, and readiness to sacrifice the unity of this country on the alter of unbridled inordinate ambition.

Nigerians are wiser and would never allow PDP centrifugal forces to take our nation down with it . All men and women of good conscience should rise up and use their votes to send PDP and its band of desperados to the dustbin of history where they rightfully belong.”