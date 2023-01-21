Asíwájú Tinubu mourns Dame Adebutu

Asíwájú Tinubu mourns Dame Adebutu

Saturday, January 21, 2023 3:11 pm


Dame Caroline Adebutu2

All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu, has expressed sympathy and condolences with prominent businessman and Odole-Oodua, Sir Kessington Adebutu, over the passing of his dear wife, Dame Caroline Adebutu.

Dame Adebutu, the Yeye-Mode of the Source, died last Thursday January 19th, 2023. Burial arrangements are yet to be announced by the family.

The APC standard bearer, in a statement by his Media Office signed by Mr. Tunde Rahman, urged Sir Adebutu to take solace in the fact that his wife lived a life of service to God and humanity, and also impacted many lives when she was alive.

Asíwájú Tinubu said: “I offer my deepest sympathy and condolences to Sir Kessington Adebukunola Adebutu, the Odole-Oodua of the Source, over the death of his beloved wife, Dame Caroline Oladunni Adebutu.

“I know the depth of love that existed between you and Dame Adebutu. I enjoin you to take heart and accept her demise as the will of Almighty God.

“Please take solace in the fact that Dame Adebutu lived a fulfilled-Christian life and left behind equally worthy children.

“I’m particularly happy that like you, the milk of human kindness flowed freely in her. She impacted many lives through her humanitarian activities.

“My prayer is that God Almighty comfort you and the family at this moment and give you the strength to carry on without your ‘Dame of life.’
I also pray that her soul rest in the bosom of the Lord.”

