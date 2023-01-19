Southwest APC Presidential Campaign Council meets in Akure

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Southwest zone on Thursday, 19th January, 2023 met at the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign office in Akure, Ondo State and deliberated extensively on the forthcoming General Election, particularly, the Presidential election coming up on the 25th February 2022.

The meeting was at the behest of the Governor of Ondo State and Coordinator of the APC PCC, Southwest zone. It was attended by members of the PCC in the six States of the Southwest zone.

The meeting addressed myriad of issues and noted the need for the Southwest to return massive votes for the Presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in order to ensure victory for the APC.

The meeting deliberated on issues that will further boost the chances of the APC in the Southwest.

Their communique was signed by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Coordinator SW PCC, and Isaac Kekemeke, Deputy Coordinator. They resolved as follows:

1. Council praises its Chairman, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, CON for his leadership and candour. It notes with satisfaction his improved state of health and prayed for his speedy recovery and continued service to Ondo state and Nigeria as a nation.

2.Council approves the request of the Coordinator of the PCC in the Southwest zone, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, CON to appoint His Excellency, Dr John Kayode Fayemi, CON to assist and support him in coordinating the Southwest campaign activities.

3. Council decries the low rate of collection of Permanent Voter Card (PVC) and announces the immediate launch of “Operation collect Your PVC” across all the states in the Southwest.

4. In furtherance to the foregoing, Council enjoins Governors of all APC controlled states to declare Tuesday, 24th January, 2023 as work-free day to aid collection of PVC.

5. Council directs the setting up of polling units mobilization committees across all the Southwest States and also decides that all Party leaders and government functionaries at the Federal and State levels should return immediately to their respective local governments, wards and units to lead the campaigns and voter mobilization activities.

6. Council urges Governors of APC controlled states in the Southwest to deploy all state owned mass media machineries towards mobilisation, voter education and PVC collection.

7. Council appeals to PCC to urgently release funds to all campaign directorates, most especially, the youth directorate in order to enhance the campaign and mobilisation activities.

8. Council frowns at reported cases of anti-party activities of some leaders and appointees and therefore calls on the National Working Committee (NWC) to deal decisively with any party member engaging in anti-party activities.

