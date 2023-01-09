Ali: Winning with words and punches that jared the jaws

By Folorunso Fatai Adisa

Ali never dissociated himself from the ordinary people. He lived as though he were a grassroot fellow. He refused to be conscripted into the US Army. He saw it as a calculated attempt to murder the Vietnamese. Muhammed Ali was great and daring. He floated like a butterfly and stung his opponent like a bee.

Ali’s wit and wisdom alongside his sheer gift of the garb were captivating. His amazing boxing skills made him unstoppable, by extension, the greatest sportsman of all time. As a lover of words that he was, his captivating verbiage enthralls me, each time I read them. His verbal engagements with his opponents were as devastating as his punches. He was not just a sayer. He was also a doer!

For me, he was an embodiment of lessons and inspirations for all who yearn for success and excellence. He fought with his words and directed his powerful punches at his opponent’s jaws. Ali was a man who walked his talks and worked himself into immortality cum greatness using his words and tenacity of purpose as his motivating factors.

By all standards, he was a great pugilist and super orator on all fronts. He’d say, “I’m doing the rhyming’ if he talked more I’d drop him to four, I won’t allow him get to five.” Even when he wasn’t sure of winning, he’d still dish out his talks on how he was going to give his opponent an epic take down.

In an encounter with Howard, a journalist, who questioned him: ‘ Muhammad, I’m sorry I have to ask. Are you really fast enough anymore to beat George Foreman? If he gets you against the ropes, he can knock you out with either hand. Many people believe you’re not the man you used to be ten years ago.” And Muhammed Ali wittingly answered: “See, now, Howard. I didn’t even want to talk about this, man. Especially not out here in front of all these people. But I talked to your WIFE, and she said yo not the man you used to be TWO years ago!” He added: “I say George foreman is a mummy, too slow for me. I’m too fast, I’m too good for him.”

Afterwards, he floored Foreman. George Foreman was felled by some combinations of powerful punches from Muhammed. And he’s on his knee. It was over. He’s done the impossible. Muhammed Ali has knocked out George Foreman. Ali regained the heavyweight champion that was unjustly taken from him in 1967, the commentator thundered. The audience roared in happiness. They were frenzied. Ali was the talk of that moment and, almost, everyone wished they were Muhammed Ali.

Unarguably, victory is sweety. But it doesn’t come on a platter of gold. Muhammed Ali also received heavy doses of jaw-dropping punches, knuckle sandwiches and dizzying jabs, as those jabs affirmed the saying that, “To become a champion, you must be ready to pay the prices attached. In the end, you’ll get the prize.”

Notably, Ali remains the only three-time lineal heavyweight champion, having won the title in 1964, 1974, and 1978. Between February 25 and September 19, 1964, he reigned as the undisputed heavyweight champion. He was the only boxer to be named The Ring magazine Fighter of the Year six times. He was ranked as the greatest athlete of the 20th century by Sports Illustrated, the Sports Personality of the Century by the BBC, and the third greatest athlete of the 20th century by ESPN SportsCentury. Nicknamed “The Greatest”, he was involved in several historic boxing matches.

He believed in himself, he trained himself, and he won titles for himself. He was Muhammed Ali. He was The greatest. He was the people’s Champion.

He could be fearsome. He could be inspiring. He could be encouragingly arrogant. He didn’t count the days, he made the days count. One of my favorite lines from him remains, “Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee. The hands can’t hit what the eyes can’t see.” The phrase was often repeated to describe his style in the ring, and became shorthand for the man who considered himself “The Greatest” before the rest of the world cottoned on. His phantom punches in that match against Liston have been analysed and debated down to their finest details.

To affirm his wonderful wit, let us take a look at his encounter with the phenomenal Pele. Pele recounted: “Ali was my friend, my ideal and hero. We spent a lot of unforgettable days together and were always in great relations. He was a very joyful person who liked jokes. He used to tease me, saying that he was more famous than me. In cooperation with UNICEF, we worked with children as well. Once Ali said that football is more beautiful than boxing and then added: ‘I am more handsome than you’.”

Ali’s life is a blueprint for anyone who is keen on becoming successful by using diligence, determination and communication(creative use of words) as their tools to get to greater heights! All of the aforementioned instruments will unlock the doors to UNLIMITED POSSIBILITIES.

Overall, it requires a great deal of effort not to love Muhammed Ali. You must admire his wits, poetry, eloquence and his humor if you dislike his powerful punches unleashed mercilessly on his opponents. For Ali, you are either at the table or you are on the menu list. And his words in an advertisement he did for Amstel Malta remain relevant and counseling, “Be The Best You Can Be!”

#Adisa

ALI: WINNING WITH WORDS AND PUNCHES THAT JARRED THE JAWS

ALI: WINNING WITH WORDS AND PUNCHES THAT JARRED THE JAWS

