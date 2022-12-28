Bob Marley’s grandson found dead in a car at 31, probable cause of death

By Nehru Odeh

Jamaican-American reggae artiste Joseph Mersa-Marley, the grandson of reggae music legend Bob Marley was on Tuesday found dead in a car in the United States. The son of Stephen Marley, he was aged 31.

The musician, better known as Jo Mersa, was found unresponsive in the vehicle. The Florida radio station WZPP claimed he had died of an asthma attack. The artiste had reportedly suffered from asthma in his entire life.

Jo Mersa spent his early years in Jamaica, where he attended Saints Peter and Paul Preparatory School. He then moved to Florida where he was a student at Palmetto High School. He studied studio engineering at Miami Dade College.

In 2014, he released the EP, Comfortable and in 2021 he came out with Eternal.

Bob Marly tragically died of cancer in 1981 at the age of 36. He was one of the pioneers of reggae music, and had 11 children with seven different partners.

A new movie about Bob Marley is in the works. Kingsley Ben-Adir is set to portray the legendary singer in the movie, which will be helmed by King Richard director Reinaldo Marcus Green and produced by Rita and her and Bob’s son Ziggy, and daughter Cedella Marley.

Lashana Lynch will play Bob Marley’s wife, Rita in the new biopic.