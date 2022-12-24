Wike seals Atiku/Okowa campaign Office in Port Harcourt

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesome Wike has sealed off the campaign office of Atiku Abubakar/Okowa, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, over alleged Environmental pollution in the Port Harcourt metropolis today.

According to the government, “The campaign office was sealed for producing noisy political activities in residential areas without the state’s approval.”

According to the Government, the Campaign office was sealed off for allegedly breaching Executive Orders 21 and 22.

Also, today, Governor Wike blasted Senator Lee Maeba, the Chairman of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State for not attracting development to his area in Ogoniland.

Wike said this in Ogoniland while commissioning dualized Sakpenwa Ogoni road built by his administration.