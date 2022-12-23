IBEDC Assures Customers of Quality Services During the Yuletide

The Management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc has assured customers across its network of its commitment to providing quality services during the Christmas holiday.

The Management While wishing all its customers and Nigerians a merry Christmas and New year celebrations, said the birth of Jesus Christ was an embodiment of sacrificial love which all mankind should emulate.

“It is important that we dedicate ourselves to the service of humanity in line with the true teachings of Jesus Christ on tolerance, patience, brotherly kindness, care for the needy and love for one another”

The Managment explained that measures have been put in place to ensure network stability and smooth operations during the holidays. “In anticipation of customers’ expectations during the holidays, we are fully equipped to ensure that faults are cleared as fast as possible to avoid unnecessary disruption of power supply”

The Management advised customers to take advantage of our hassle free channels of payment to pay bills and vend such as: as Quick teller, etransact, Payarena, Jumia, Watu, Buypower and ATM to avoid disconnection during the holiday period, he also admonished customers who may wish to pay in cash, to do so only at any IBEDC Office after which the customer must register his/her details and collect receipts.

They can also pay through authorized agents. “Customers can pay cash to IBEDC accredited Agents or at IBEDC Cash Offices, but they must demand for their receipts bearing IBEDC and FETS logos as proof of payment, IBEDC will not be liable for any unverified payment. Our offices will remain opened during the holidays from 9am-3pm, you can also reach us via our customer care line-0700123999 or email us at [email protected] “

It encouraged motorist to avoid drinking under the influence of alcohol and observe traffic rules to prevent collision with electrical poles and other accidents. “Ensure proper supervision of your children and wards to prevent domestic and electrical accidents this period, avoid cooking or trading under a high-tension wire, switch off all electrical appliances not in use, and please, do not engage quacks to fix any electrical faults” The Management further admonished.