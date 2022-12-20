Why CBN Governor Failed to Appear Before Reps Twice

Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is the man of the moment, given the limits set to cash withdrawals at the Deposit Money Banks and other financial institutions. Thus, Emefiele was summoned to come to and explain the policy by the lower legislative chamber. Twice, he failed to show up, the second time being today.

The first time when he was to appear was last Thursday but he did not show up. The reason was stated by Edward Adamu, the Deputy Governor, Corporate Services, CBN, who in a statement to the House of Representatives explained that Emefiele was among the top officials who followed President Muhammadu Buhari to the United States.

For that reason, the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, rescheduled the meeting to today, Tuesday.

Like last week, CBN explained again that Emefiele was “still on official assignment.”

The response prompted Gbajabiamila to say the legislators would like to know the nature of the assignment. Ndudi Elumelu, the Minority Leader, submitted that their resolution on suspension of the policy still stands if Emefiele fails to show up before the House on Thursday, beginning of their end of year break.