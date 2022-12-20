Why CBN Governor Failed to Appear Before Reps Twice

Why CBN Governor Failed to Appear Before Reps Twice

Tuesday, December 20, 2022 4:16 pm


Mr Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor

Mr Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor

Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is the man of the moment, given the limits set to cash withdrawals at the Deposit Money Banks and other financial institutions. Thus, Emefiele was summoned to come to and   explain the policy by the lower legislative chamber. Twice, he failed to show up, the second time being today.

The first time when he was to appear was last Thursday but he did not show up. The reason was stated by Edward Adamu, the Deputy Governor, Corporate Services, CBN, who in a statement to the House of Representatives explained that Emefiele was among the top officials who followed President Muhammadu Buhari to the United States.

For that reason, the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, rescheduled the meeting to today, Tuesday.

Like last week, CBN explained again that Emefiele was “still on official assignment.”

The response prompted Gbajabiamila to say the legislators would like to know the nature of the assignment. Ndudi Elumelu, the Minority Leader, submitted that their resolution on suspension of the policy still stands if Emefiele fails to show up before the House on Thursday, beginning of their end of year break.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    3 hours ago

    Tinubu mourns death of Sokoto Prince, Ambassador Shehu Malami
    3 hours ago

    Privatisation Council Approves Release of N1.3b Ex-aviation workers
    4 hours ago

    Things should be done right at NDDC
    6 hours ago

    Decay in Rivers State Civil Service, infrastructures under Wike
    Emefiele being sworn in for the second time as CBN Governor on Monday, June 3, 2019 6 hours ago

    Why You Can’t Arrest CBN Governor, Emefiele, Court Tells DSS
    20 hours ago

    Festus Adedayo: The hatchet man on the march again
    21 hours ago

    Tinubu to Organised Labour: I’m one of you in fight for good governance
    22 hours ago

    Dunni and Seinde Arigbede: Couple who live for tomorrow