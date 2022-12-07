Sterling named Best Employer for the fifth time in a row

Sterling Bank PLC has set a new milestone by winning the Overall Best Place to Work title for the fifth consecutive year at the annual Great Place to Work awards held in Lagos recently. The award recognises the best Nigerian firms to work for, with Sterling receiving first place in the Large Corporates category. ahead of multinationals such as DHL and Deloitte.

The win cements the bank’s reputation as the greatest workplace in Nigeria and sets a new standard for the award’s history. In addition to also receiving the Legends award for its consistent efforts to build a Great Place To Work, Sterling was also honoured with the Victor Ligbagbo award for Best Workplace for Millennials.

These awards continue to highlight a stellar year for the bank with laudable recognitions received for HR Best Practice and HR Optimization; Adoption of Technology categories from the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management awards, Best In Work-Life Harmony at the Human Resources People’s Magazine awards, and an Approved Employer Certification, Gold Category for Trainee Development as awarded by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. The bank was also named as one the top 25 places to work in Nigeria by LinkedIn.

It will be recalled that the bank dominated the honorees list at the recent Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) induction event, where more than 20 senior executives were inducted into the body.

Additionally, the bank’s young talent development was acknowledged with the award of Next Generation Banker being given to Ayodeji Saba at the CIBN dinner.

Sterling Bank has a storied history as an innovative employer and top destination for talent in Nigeria. The bank has received a series of commendations for her talent sourcing, development, and management practises, including being named a Gold Category Workplace and Nigeria’s Overall Best Place To Work for 2021. The bank has also received other acknowledgements over the years from companies such as Jobberman and the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management.