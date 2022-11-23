Bauchi/Gombe oil exploration: Components of the integrated project

On Tuesday, 21 November, 2022, President Muhammadu Buhari flagged off the Kolmani Integrated Development Project at Barambu, a village straddling Bauchi and Gombe States.

Being an integrated project, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) tweeted that the first phase will entail an in-situ Oil Refinery of up to 120,000 bpd capacity, a Gas processing plant of up to 500 million standard cubic feet per day, a Power Plant of up to 300-megawatt capacity, and a Fertilizer Plant of 2,500 tons per day.

In another phase of the project, there’ll be a Downstream Oil Terminal/depot for offtake and distribution of the white products coming out of the refinery and further development of the integrated project.

The occasion represents a partnership that’ll see the trio of Africa Oilfield Movers Ltd, New Nigeria Dev’t Company (NNDC) and NNPC E&P Ltd producing/monetising the Kolmani field, making yet another historic step in the history of hydrocarbon production/monetization in Nigeria.