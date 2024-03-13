First Lady Oluremi Tinubu Commissions Alternative High School for Girls, ICT Centre in Bauchi

Wednesday, March 13, 2024 8:38 am


First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu addressing the Emir of Bauchi HRM Dr Suleiman Adamu (Right)at his palace while the wife of the State Governor Dr Aisha Bala Mohammed (left) listens Pix 2: The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu presenting cash to one of the 600 vulnerable persons empowered in Bauchi State Pix3: Some of the students of the newly built Alternative High School for Girls in Bauchi State which was commissioned by the First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu Pix 4: From left: Bauchi State Governor Senator Bala Mohammed, the first female president of the court of appeal Rtd Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu and the DG/ CEO of NITDA Mallam Kashifu Abdullahi inspecting the newly built ICT center in Bauchi State

The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has reiterated that no girl deserves to be left behind in getting educated as a result of mistakes or errors of their past.

She said they should rather be given the opportunity to realise their dreams in life.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu was speaking at the commissioning of the newly built Alternative High School for Girls in Bauchi State.

The First Lady noted that she envisioned the school type while she was still First Lady of Lagos State which culminated in the establishment of such in the State.

She was of the opinion that though girls may drop out of school due to early marriage, pregnancy, lack of financial support, trafficking among others, the Alternative High School for Girls is a means for them to right the wrongs in their lives.

In his remarks at the event, the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed announced that the first set of enrollees would be given full scholarship.

Earlier, the First Lady had commissioned the new ICT centre named after Zainab Bulkachuwa, the First Female President of the Court of Appeal.

“In our quest for national development, we must recognize the indispensable role of technology in advancing gender equity.  By ensuring our women’s full participation in the digital revolution, through access to technology, we can unlock the potential that will enable them contribute meaningfully to economic growth, innovation, and social progress towards our nation’s greater prosperity”.

“The newly built and fully furnished ICT Community Centre here in Bauchi is a collaborative effort between the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) and NITDA to provide access to technology for underserved women and girls. The formal opening of these centres marks a strategic step towards setting the path for Nigerian women and girls to participate and thrive in the digital revolution and further demonstrates the commitment of the administration of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR at ensuring equitable access to opportunities across the Country”.

The handover of the ICT centre built by National Information Technology Development Agency NITDA, in collaboration with the Renewed Hope Initiative, RHI under its Social Investment Program, also took place simultaneously in 5 other locations namely Jigawa, Ebonyi, Cross River, Oyo, Niger and the Federal Capital Territory

The First Lady also performed the empowerment ceremony of 600 vulnerable persons in Bauchi State comprising orphans, widows and Persons with Disabilities on behalf of the State Government.

They were given various food items and cash of N50,000 each which was provided by the State Governor Senator Bala Mohammed.

She had earlier paid a visit to the Emir of Bauchi where she was received by him and other members of the Bauchi State Traditional Council.

