Dear Teacher & Pagan (To Wole Soyinka)

Dear Teacher & Pagan (To Wole Soyinka)

Monday, November 21, 2022 11:40 am


Professor Wole Soyinka

By Uzor Maxim Uzoatu

Dear teacher and pagan,

With prim fronds

 I thee wed.

Is there palmwine in Paradise?

The homy spirit unbinds,

And the grotto of Ogun

Bears the crypt of the word.

Can a god slay its maker?

Homespun idols overturn the alien pantheon,

Though the deities damn the demise.

Is this juju or is it rage?

Art is nothing made complex,

And poetry is a death sentence.

Do monkeys learn to scan?

The catechism of heathenism relieves:

Ancient answers beggar modern questions.

Must scissors avoid white hairs?

Now the poem flees the page…

And the poet staggers on stage…

©Uzor Maxim Uzoatu

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Spectacle as Zenith Bank Lights Up Ajose Adeogun Street for the Yuletide Season
    3 hours ago

    Why I’m neither a Christian, Muslim nor Orisa worshipper  – Soyinka
    6 hours ago

    Ecobank Nigeria Takes Financial Literacy to Markets
    7 hours ago

    NDDC boss issues marching order for quick restoration of East West road
    18 hours ago

    Between Thisday, Arise TV and Bola Tinubu
    19 hours ago

    Allow Ekiti House of Assembly to Function
    19 hours ago

    APC PCC demands apology from ThisDay and its publisher
    Kwankwaso; PDP says he has not been suspended from the party 20 hours ago

    We are not merging with any party, neither am I stepping down – Kwankwaso