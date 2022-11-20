We are not merging with any party, neither am I stepping down – Kwankwaso

Senator Rabiu Kwankwanso, the Presidential Candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party(NNPP) has told anyone who cares to listen that he and his people would not merge with any political party. He added that he would not step down for any politician. And he explained why.

Kwankwaso said this today when he was the guest at the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) forum.

In his words: “We are not merging with any political party, and anybody thinking I am stepping down must be mischievous. We have our names already approved by INEC to contest. NNPP is all out to win the 2023 general elections.

“No serious person should now think of anyone of us stepping down at this stage. I am ready for all candidates for debate.

He answered question on his chances of winning the 2023 presidential election, saying, ” We have largest candidates in the country. It is a huge achievement, and people are more interested in candidates. NNPP is the only growing party. We believe that other parties have nothing to offer.”

What then does he have to offer Nigerians? He responded: “The country is not on the right path and need change. Our blueprint is to address problems and proffer solution. Nigerians are tired of APC and PDP. Between now and January, there will be clearer picture on who will win the presidential election.”