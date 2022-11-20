Kogi: Group stages walk for Tinubu/ Shettima

Richard Elesho

A socio-political group, Team Gamji, has staged a massive solidarity walk, to drum support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress. (APC), Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima in Kogi State.

The parade kicked off at the Inike Field in Okene Local Government Area on Saturday and attracted thousands of supporters from the five councils of the district.

Alhaji Muhammed Sule (Sunday SEA), Chairman of the Gamji Coalition for Asiwaju, noted that it is a demonstration of their unalloyed support for the Asiwaju presidency come 2023.

“What we are doing today is on behalf of our patron and leader Alhaji Sanusi Abubakar, who ensured the success of this gathering today.

“We are going to work for the success of Asiwaju/Shettima. This is our project, they are saleable candidates. They are already President and Vice President in waiting.

He assured that the group has set up structures in all the wards in the district to deliver overwhelming votes for the APC presidential candidate in the February 2023 presidential election.

Also speaking, the Secretary General of Gamji Coalition for Asiwaju described Tinubu as the only candidate who has raised so many people through capacity building and has proven to be a visionary leader.

He said: “As a support group, our aim is to promote the candidacy of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to emerge the next democratically elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

“He is a team player, he as president, can fully deploy the human and material resources of the country towards its development. He has done it before and he will replicate it again for the good of our nation.

The deputy chairperson of the group, Hajia Zainab Atimah described the large turnout of women as a sign of their love for Asiwaju and Shettima.

She called on the people to shun any sentiment and give their maximum support to this winning team, saying that with their enviable track records when they held sway as governors of their various states Nigeria will be safer with them.