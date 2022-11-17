Wike invites members of G-5 PDP Governors to kick-off party  Mega Campaign rally

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The G-5 Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, are expected in Rivers State ahead of the flag off the party’s campaign rally billed for Saturday, November 19, that will unveil its Governorship and others contesting for the 2023 elections.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Leader of G-5 Governors of Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, has invited four of his colleagues for the official kick off party’s campaign rally on Saturday November 19,at Adokiye Amasiemeka stadium,Port Harcourt.

Before the rally that will unveil it’s Governorship candidate,Siminalayi Fubara and Deputy Governorship candidate, Professor Mrs Ngozi Odu,Saturday,the G-5 Governors also known as ‘Integrity Group’ will be treated to a State Banquet to be hosted by Governor Wike at Government House, Port Harcourt will be held on Friday, November 18.

The G-5 Governors are Samuel Ortom of Benue State,Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State,Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State.

The Director-General Rivers PDP Campaign Council, Felix Obuah,who disclosed this while briefing Journalists in Port Harcourt said the G-5 Governors will perform the symbolic unveiling ceremony of it’s candidates ahead of the 2023 elections in the State

He as Campaign Council, it appreciates and applauds the resolute stand of G-5 Governors for being

He also used the opportunity to clarify contrary to criticisms by the opposition political parties in Rivers that the recently signed Executive Order 21 and 22 Governor Wike were meant to frustrate their campaigns, PDP is also bound by the Executive Orders.

“Port Harcourt had been called the Garden City because of it neatness and orderlies. So we agree, and abide by Executive Orders the regulate the use of residential houses for pasting of campaign posters, and we have also met requirement as party for use of Adokiye Amasiemeka stadium”.

Obuah who is the immediate past head of the Rivers the Rivers State Waste Management Agency,RIWAMA, said the party supports that the state can not be left filthy because disorderly pasting of posters in unauthorized places.

“As the clock ticks and public attention turns towards the direction of Rivers State,we want to we ready to we fight ba good fight with our sleeves roll-up and win the 2023 Governorship election and sweep the National Assembly and State House of Assembly elections”.

DG Rivers State PDP Campaign Council boasted that the party stands a better chance of sweeping the polls because since 1999 the state has never voted for another political party.

“We’re merely asking for a fresh mandate to build on the outstanding performance of Governor Wike,who is still building and commissioning sustainable projects at time his colleagues are winding down their tenure”.

He boasted that PDP is the only party Rivers people know and has been delivering the dividends of democracy to them since 1999 and they will not allow the state be used as “a Laboratory for experimental Governance” by those jostling power in State.

Our Correspondent reports that the plan to win the Presidential election with Atiku Abubakar represents was conspicuous out because of the crisis in party orchestrated by refusal of Iyorchia Ayu, the National Chairman of PDP to resign as demanded by the G-5 Governors for equity and justice

Obuah also dismissed the allegation that Wike signed Executive Order 21 and 22 because the ruling party is threatened by the emergence of formidable political parties, he said” What we have in the state are mere Social Associations that are bedevilled with self-inflicted internal crisis and they are looking for who to blame”.

Executive Order 21 among others bars the use of public schools for political campaigns Campaigns without the permission from the Commissioner of Education and a nonrefundable fee of N5m, while Executive Order 22 bans the use of private buildings as campaign offices and pasting of campaign posters.

On the accusation that it’s Governorship candidate, Siminalayi Fubara was not fairly elected, Obuah who was among the Governorship Aspirants, but later stepped down said that power can never be bequeathed on any person unless it’s divinely ordained.