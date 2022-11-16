Burna Boy nominated for Grammy third time in three years, Tems, Beyonce also on the list

By Nehru Odeh

Burna Boy has been nominated for the 2023 Grammy Awards for the third time in three years. The nominations were announced Tuesday night.

The 65th annual ceremony promises to be an exciting one for Nigerians and Africans as aside from Burna Boy who bagged two nominations, rave of the moment Tems was also nominated in two categories.

The award ceremony will take place on the 5th of February at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, U.S.

However Beyonce has the highest Grammy nominations with nine entries followed by Kendrick Lamar with eight nods while Adele and Brandi Carlile had seven each.

Burna Boy was nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category for his ‘Last Last’ single. Other artistes nominated in that category are: Arooj Aftab and Anoushka, Matt B and Eddy Kenzo, Rocky Dawuni featuring Blvk H3ro, Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode.

Burna Boy also bagged nominations in the Best Global Music Album category alongside Beninese-American music icon Angelique Kidjo and others.

Tems was nominated in the Best Melodic Rap Performance category as a featured artiste on American rapper Future’s single ‘Wait For U’ and Best Rap Song for the same single. It was Essence, her hit with Wizkid, that earned Tems a nomination in the Best Global Music Performance category, making her the first Nigerian female singer to bag a Grammy nomination.

Burna Boy has been nominated for the Grammy Awards for the third time in three years. He lost out to Angelique Kidjo in 2020 but won it in 2021.

Wizkid also won his first-ever Grammy in 2021. Thus making the duo Nigeria’s second and third Grammy Winners after Sikiru Adepoju.

Other Nigerian artiste that had bagged Grammy nominations in the past include Femi Kuti and Seun Kuti.

Popular artistes on this year’s nominations list include Abba, Adele, Beyonce, Doja Cat, Kendrick Lamar, Cold play and Mary J. Blige.

Below is the full list of nominees:

Record of the Year

ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down

Adele – Easy on Me

Beyoncé – Break My Soul

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – You and Me on the Rock

Doja Cat – Woman

Harry Styles – As It Was

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Album of the Year

ABBA – Voyage

Adele – 30

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days

Coldplay – Music of the Spheres

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Lizzo – Special

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Song of the Year

Adele – Easy on Me

Beyoncé – Break My Soul

Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did

Gayle – ABCDEFU

Harry Styles – As It Was

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)

Best New Artist

Anitta

Domi & JD Beck

Latto

Måneskin

Molly Tuttle

Muni Long

Omar Apollo

Samara Joy

Tobe Nwigwe

Wet Leg

Best Pop Solo Performance

Adele – Easy on Me

Bad Bunny – Moscow Mule

Doja Cat – Woman

Harry Styles – As It Was

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down

Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam

Coldplay & BTS – My Universe

Post Malone & Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Diana Ross – Thank You

Kelly Clarkson – When Christmas Comes Around…

Michael Bublé – Higher

Norah Jones – I Dream of Christmas (Extended)

Pentatonix – Evergreen

Best Pop Vocal Album

ABBA – Voyage

Adele – 30

Coldplay – Music of the Spheres

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Lizzo – Special

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Beyoncé – Break My Soul

Bonobo – Rosewood

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)

Diplo & Miguel – Don’t Forget My Love

Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. – Intimidated

Rüfüs Du Sol – On My Knees

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Bonobo – Fragments

Diplo – Diplo

Odesza – The Last Goodbye

Rüfüs Du Sol – Surrender

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Brad Mehldau – Jacob’s Ladder

Domi & JD Beck – Not Tight

Grant Geissman – Blooz

Jeff Coffin – Between Dreaming and Joy

Snarky Puppy – Empire Central

Best Rock Performance

Beck – Old Man

The Black Keys – Wild Child

Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses

Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts

Idles – Crawl!

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9

Turnstile – Holiday

Best Metal Performance

Ghost – Call Me Little Sunshine

Megadeth – We’ll Be Back

Muse – Kill or Be Killed

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi – Degradation Rules

Turnstile – Blackout

Best Rock Song

Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Black Summer

Turnstile – Blackout

The War on Drugs – Harmonia’s Dream

Best Rock Album

The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie

Elvis Costello & The Imposters – The Boy Named If

Idles – Crawler

Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout

Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9

Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa

Best Alternative Music Performance

Arctic Monkeys – There’d Better Be a Mirrorball

Big Thief – Certainty

Florence and the Machine – King

Wet Leg – Chaise Lounge

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius – Spitting Off the Edge of the World

Best Alternative Music Album

Arcade Fire – WE

Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

Björk – Fossora

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down

Best R&B Performance

Beyoncé – Virgo’s Groove

Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good

Lucky Daye – Over

Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak – Here With Me

Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan – ’Round Midnight

Babyface Featuring Ella Mai – Keeps on Fallin’

Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Snoh Aalegra – Do 4 Love

Best R&B Song

Beyoncé – Cuff It

Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs

PJ Morton – Please Don’t Walk Away

Best Progressive R&B Album

Cory Henry – Operation Funk

Moonchild – Starfuit

Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights

Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon

Terrace Martin – Drones

Best R&B Album

Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)

Lucky Daye – Candy Drip

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

PJ Morton – Watch the Sun

Robert Glasper – Black Radio III

Best Rap Performance

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did

Doja Cat – Vegas

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P

Hitkidd & Glorilla – F.N.F. (Let’s Go)

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Best Melodic Rap Performance

DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA – Beautiful

Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U

Jack Harlow – First Class

Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer – Die Hard

Latto – Big Energy (Live)

Best Rap Song

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did

Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P

Jack Harlow Featuring Drake – Churchill Downs

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Best Rap Album

DJ Khaled – God Did

Future – I Never Liked You

Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry

Best Country Solo Performance

Kelsea Ballerini – Heartfirst

Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town

Miranda Lambert – In His Arms

Willie Nelson – Live Forever

Zach Bryan – Something in the Orange

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Brothers Osborne – Midnight Rider’s Prayer

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – Never Wanted to Be That Girl

Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt – Wishful Drinking

Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert – Outrunnin’ Your Memory

Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton – Does He Love You (Revisited)

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Gonig Where the Lonely Go

Best Country Song

Cody Johnson – ’Til You Can’t

Luke Combs – Doin’ This

Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town

Miranda Lambert – If I Was a Cowboy

Taylor Swift – I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)

Willie Nelson – I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die

Best Country Album

Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville

Luke Combs – Growin’ Up

Maren Morris – Humble Quest

Miranda Lambert – Palomino

Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

Cheryl B. Engelhardt – The Passenger

Madi Das, Dave Stringer & Bhakti Without Borders – Mantra Americana

Mystic Mirror – White Sun

Paul Avgerinos – Joy

Will Ackerman – Positano Songs

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Ambrose Akinmusire – Rounds (Live)

Gerald Albright – Keep Holding On

John Beasley – Cherokee/Koko

Marcus Baylor – Call of the Drum

Melissa Aldana – Falling

Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese – Endangered Species

Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Baylor Project – The Evening : Live At Apparatus

Carmen Lundy – Fade to Black

Cécile McLorin Salvant – Ghost Song

The Manhattan Transfer & The WDR Funkhausorchester – Fifty

Samara Joy – Linger Awhile

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – LongGone

Peter Erskine Trio – Live in Italy

Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens – New Standards, Vol. 1

Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding – Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival

Yellowjackets – Parallel Motion

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band – Bird Lives

Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly of Shadows – Architecture of Storms

Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed by Christian Jacob – Remembering Bob Freedman

Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted by Michael Abene – Center Stage

Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra – Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

Best Latin Jazz Album

Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective – Fandango at the Wall in New York

Arturo Sandoval – Rhythm & Soul

Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers – Crisálida

Flora Purim – If You Will

Miguel Zenón – Música de las Américas

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Doe – When I Pray

Erica Campbell – Positive

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – Kingdom

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Chris Tomlin – Holy Forever

Crowder & Dante Bowe Featuring Maverick City Music – God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)

Doe – So Good

For King & Country & Hillary Scott – For God Is With Us

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – Fear Is Not My Future

Phil Wickham – Hymn of Heaven (Radio Version)

Best Gospel Album

Doe – Clarity

Maranda Curtis – Die to Live

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – Kingdom Book One (Deluxe)

Ricky Dillard – Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live)

Tye Tribbett – All Things New

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Anne Wilson – My Jesus

Chris Tomlin – Always

Elevation Worship – Lion

Maverick City Music – Breathe

TobyMac – Life After Death

Best Roots Gospel Album

Gaither Vocal Band – Let’s Just Praise the Lord

Karen Peck & New River – 2:22

Keith & Kristyn Getty – Confessio – Irish American Roots

Tennessee State University – The Urban Hymnal

Willie Nelson – The Willie Nelson Family

Best Latin Pop Album

Camilo – De Adentro Pa Afuera

Christina Aguilera – Aguilera

Fonseca – Viajante

Rubén Blades & Boca Livre – Pasieros

Sebastián Yatra – Dharma +

Best Música Urbana Album

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy

Farruko – La 167

Maluma – The Love & Sex Tape

Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Cimafunk – El Alimento

Fito Paez – Los Años Salvajes

Gaby Moreno – Alegoría

Jorge Drexler – Tinta y Tiempo

Mon Laferte – 1940 Carmen

Rosalía – Motomami

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Chiquis – Abeja Reina

Christian Nodal – EP #1 Forajido

Marco Antonio Solís – Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)

Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México – El Musical

Los Tigres del Norte – La Reunión (Deluxe)

Best Tropical Latin Album

Carlos Vives – Cumbiana II

Marc Anthony – Pa’lla Voy

La Santa Cecilia – Quiero Verte Feliz

Spanish Harlem Orchestra – Imágenes Latinas

Tito Nieves – Legendario

Best American Roots Performance

Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band – Stompin’ Ground

Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell – Prodigal Daughter

Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton – Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)

Fantastic Negrito – Oh Betty

Madison Cunningham – Life According to Raechel

Best Americana Performance

Asleep at the Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett – There You Go Again

Blind Boys of Alabama Featuring Black Violin – The Message

Bonnie Raitt – Made Up Mind

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – You and Me on the Rock

Eric Alexandrakis – Silver Moon [A Tribute to Michael Nesmith]

Best American Roots Song

Anaïs Mitchell – Bright Star

Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell – Prodigal Daughter

Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – You and Me on the Rock

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – High and Lonesome

Sheryl Crow – Forever

Best Americana Album

Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That…

Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days

Dr. John – Things Happen That Way

Keb’ Mo’ – Good to Be…

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Raise the Roof

Best Bluegrass Album

The Del McCoury Band – Almost Proud

The Infamous Stringdusters – Toward the Fray

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – Crooked Tree

Peter Rowan – Calling You From My Mountain