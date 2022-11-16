Burna Boy nominated for Grammy third time in three years, Tems, Beyonce also on the list
Wednesday, November 16, 2022 3:55 pm
Burma Boy
By Nehru Odeh
Burna Boy has been nominated for the 2023 Grammy Awards for the third time in three years. The nominations were announced Tuesday night.
The 65th annual ceremony promises to be an exciting one for Nigerians and Africans as aside from Burna Boy who bagged two nominations, rave of the moment Tems was also nominated in two categories.
The award ceremony will take place on the 5th of February at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, U.S.
Beyonce: Wins big at BET 2017
However Beyonce has the highest Grammy nominations with nine entries followed by Kendrick Lamar with eight nods while Adele and Brandi Carlile had seven each.
Burna Boy was nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category for his ‘Last Last’ single. Other artistes nominated in that category are: Arooj Aftab and Anoushka, Matt B and Eddy Kenzo, Rocky Dawuni featuring Blvk H3ro, Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode.
Burna Boy also bagged nominations in the Best Global Music Album category alongside Beninese-American music icon Angelique Kidjo and others.
Tems was nominated in the Best Melodic Rap Performance category as a featured artiste on American rapper Future’s single ‘Wait For U’ and Best Rap Song for the same single.
It was Essence, her hit with Wizkid, that earned Tems a nomination in the Best Global Music Performance category, making her the first Nigerian female singer to bag a Grammy nomination.
Tems
Burna Boy has been nominated for the Grammy Awards for the third time in three years. He lost out to Angelique Kidjo in 2020 but won it in 2021.
Wizkid also won his first-ever Grammy in 2021. Thus making the duo Nigeria’s second and third Grammy Winners after Sikiru Adepoju.
Other Nigerian artiste that had bagged Grammy nominations in the past include Femi Kuti and Seun Kuti.
Popular artistes on this year’s nominations list include Abba, Adele, Beyonce, Doja Cat, Kendrick Lamar, Cold play and Mary J. Blige.
Below is the full list of nominees:
Record of the Year
ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down
Adele – Easy on Me
Beyoncé – Break My Soul
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – You and Me on the Rock
Doja Cat – Woman
Harry Styles – As It Was
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
Album of the Year
ABBA – Voyage
Adele – 30
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé – Renaissance
Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days
Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Lizzo – Special
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Song of the Year
Adele – Easy on Me
Beyoncé – Break My Soul
Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
Gayle – ABCDEFU
Harry Styles – As It Was
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)
Best New Artist
Anitta
Domi & JD Beck
Latto
Måneskin
Molly Tuttle
Muni Long
Omar Apollo
Samara Joy
Tobe Nwigwe
Wet Leg
Best Pop Solo Performance
Adele – Easy on Me
Bad Bunny – Moscow Mule
Doja Cat – Woman
Harry Styles – As It Was
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down
Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam
Coldplay & BTS – My Universe
Post Malone & Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)
Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Diana Ross – Thank You
Kelly Clarkson – When Christmas Comes Around…
Michael Bublé – Higher
Norah Jones – I Dream of Christmas (Extended)
Pentatonix – Evergreen
Best Pop Vocal Album
ABBA – Voyage
Adele – 30
Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Lizzo – Special
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Beyoncé – Break My Soul
Bonobo – Rosewood
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)
Diplo & Miguel – Don’t Forget My Love
Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. – Intimidated
Rüfüs Du Sol – On My Knees
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Beyoncé – Renaissance
Bonobo – Fragments
Diplo – Diplo
Odesza – The Last Goodbye
Rüfüs Du Sol – Surrender
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Brad Mehldau – Jacob’s Ladder
Domi & JD Beck – Not Tight
Grant Geissman – Blooz
Jeff Coffin – Between Dreaming and Joy
Snarky Puppy – Empire Central
Best Rock Performance
Beck – Old Man
The Black Keys – Wild Child
Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses
Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts
Idles – Crawl!
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9
Turnstile – Holiday
Best Metal Performance
Ghost – Call Me Little Sunshine
Megadeth – We’ll Be Back
Muse – Kill or Be Killed
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi – Degradation Rules
Turnstile – Blackout
Best Rock Song
Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9
Red Hot Chili Peppers – Black Summer
Turnstile – Blackout
The War on Drugs – Harmonia’s Dream
Best Rock Album
The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie
Elvis Costello & The Imposters – The Boy Named If
Idles – Crawler
Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout
Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9
Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa
Best Alternative Music Performance
Arctic Monkeys – There’d Better Be a Mirrorball
Big Thief – Certainty
Florence and the Machine – King
Wet Leg – Chaise Lounge
Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius – Spitting Off the Edge of the World
Best Alternative Music Album
Arcade Fire – WE
Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
Björk – Fossora
Wet Leg – Wet Leg
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down
Best R&B Performance
Beyoncé – Virgo’s Groove
Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
Lucky Daye – Over
Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak – Here With Me
Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan – ’Round Midnight
Babyface Featuring Ella Mai – Keeps on Fallin’
Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Snoh Aalegra – Do 4 Love
Best R&B Song
Beyoncé – Cuff It
Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs
PJ Morton – Please Don’t Walk Away
Best Progressive R&B Album
Cory Henry – Operation Funk
Moonchild – Starfuit
Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights
Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon
Terrace Martin – Drones
Best R&B Album
Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)
Lucky Daye – Candy Drip
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
PJ Morton – Watch the Sun
Robert Glasper – Black Radio III
Best Rap Performance
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
Doja Cat – Vegas
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P
Hitkidd & Glorilla – F.N.F. (Let’s Go)
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Best Melodic Rap Performance
DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA – Beautiful
Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U
Jack Harlow – First Class
Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer – Die Hard
Latto – Big Energy (Live)
Best Rap Song
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P
Jack Harlow Featuring Drake – Churchill Downs
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Best Rap Album
DJ Khaled – God Did
Future – I Never Liked You
Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry
Best Country Solo Performance
Kelsea Ballerini – Heartfirst
Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town
Miranda Lambert – In His Arms
Willie Nelson – Live Forever
Zach Bryan – Something in the Orange
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Brothers Osborne – Midnight Rider’s Prayer
Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – Never Wanted to Be That Girl
Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt – Wishful Drinking
Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert – Outrunnin’ Your Memory
Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton – Does He Love You (Revisited)
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Gonig Where the Lonely Go
Best Country Song
Cody Johnson – ’Til You Can’t
Luke Combs – Doin’ This
Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town
Miranda Lambert – If I Was a Cowboy
Taylor Swift – I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)
