Deja Vu:  9 strange similarities between Davido and D’banj’s sons’ deaths 

Tuesday, November 1, 2022 3:00 pm


Deja Vu:  9 strange similarities between Davido, D’banj’s sons’ deaths 
 
              By Nehru Odeh
Popular singer Davido on Monday lost his three-year-old son, Ifeanyi. Ifeanyi drowned in a swimming pool in their Banana Island residence in Lagos.
While Nigerians are still trying to come to terms with Ifeanyi’s death, his demise sadly reminds one of Dapo Oyebanji, better known as D’banj’s son’s death.
There are indeed strange similarities between those two deaths, which makes many believe that Ifeanyi’s death was avoidable, his parents having supposedly learnt from what happened to D’banj.
Here are 9 similarities between Daniel and Ifeanyi’s death.
1. Both are sons of popular artistes at the peak of their career and fame.
2. They were the only sons of their parents
3. They  just celebrated their birthdays before their untimely deaths.
4. They both died very young. While D’banj’s son was just a year old, Davido’s son was three.
5. Both father’s were not at home when the sad incidents happenned.  While D’banj was in the United States to receive an award, Davido and his wife Chioma travelled to Ibadan for a family gathering.
6. The two sons both dprowned in swimming pools in heir parents residences.
7. As celebrities, both parents live in high-brow areas on the island. D’banj son died in Ikoyi, while Davido’s son died in Banana Island.
8. Both parents regularly post photos of their sons on social media.
9. The 10th similarity which many not be important is that the stage  names of both fathers start with letter D.

