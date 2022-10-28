Western Marine Customs Rakes in N2.2bn into Federation’s purse

By Esther Komolafe

Western Marine Command of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) seized smuggled items worth over N2.2billion, comprising 29,660 parcels of cannabis; 1575 bags of rice; 28735 litres of petrol; among others in four months.

The Controller of the Command, Comptroller Abubakar Umar revealed this in his office during a press briefing on Thursday. The period under review is between June and October 2022.

Comptroller Umar gave the breakdown of the seizures as: a total seized Cannabis Sativa (Marijuana) weighed 16,663kg and was estimated to be worth N2,061,000,000. The seized 1575 bags of foreign parboiled rice equivalent to more than 2 trailer loads of rice valued at N39,375,000; 28,735 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) contained in 1,077 kegs of 25-liter size equivalent to one tanker-load of PMS valued at N4,921,700. Other seizures were 7 wooden boats with 4 engines as means of conveyance worth N13,750,000 and 2 sacks of suspected gun powder.

Comptroller Umar in his address said that “Importation like this won’t help our country’s development. We all know the danger that Cannabis Sativa poses to our youths. It is illegal to ship such contraband into Nigeria and we will continue to frustrate the efforts of unscrupulous importers who derive joy in bringing in such substance into the country.”

The Controller revealed that arresting suspects connected to amphibian smuggling activities have been very difficult for the Command’s officers as the defaulters usually dive into the waters.

“We don’t usually use our arms when apprehending these suspects or making seizures on the waterways because it’s usually at night and there are always fishermen. Our officers aren’t trigger happy, so they have to be cautious to avoid shooting at ordinary fishermen who still operate on these creeks and waterways at night,” Umar said.

He also gave a sound warning to criminals involved in smuggling activities on the waterways, to desist or else the command would further intensify its anti-smuggling efforts as the yuletide season approaches.

However, Umar gave kudos to his boss, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali and his management team for supporting the Command with the necessary facilities; highlighting the Command’s new conference room and the anticipated seven newly constructed patrol boats as worthwhile additions.

“At the moment we have nine boats and we are still expecting seven newly constructed boats., with over 250 trained officers while 50 officers are expected to join us from the training school later this year. These are obvious provisions that would enable the Command to be more resolute in its activities,” he added.