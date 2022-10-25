Britain’s Sunak says ‘not daunted’ by challenges ahead as PM

Rishi Sunak pledged that his government will have “integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level” as he pledged to earn the trust of the British public.

He said he is “not daunted” by the task ahead as he stands “ready to lead our country into the future.”

“I fully appreciate how hard things are and I understand too that I have work to do to restore trust after all that has happened,” he said.

“All I can say is that I am not daunted. I know the high office I have accepted and I hope to live up to its demands.

“But when the opportunity to serve comes along, you cannot question the moment, only your willingness,” he said.

“So, I stand here before you ready to lead our country into the future. To put your needs above politics, to reach out and build a Government that represents the very best traditions of my party.

“Together, we can achieve incredible things. We will create a future worthy of the sacrifices so many have made and fill tomorrow, and every day thereafter, with hope.” (dpa/NAN)