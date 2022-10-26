Video: Britons Less Concerned About New PM’s Hindu Ritual

Rishi Sunak, an Indian, is now the British Prime Minister. On Tuesday, he openly identified with his religion- Hinduism and one of its major religious festivals- Diwali (festival of lights) at the entrance of 10 Downing Street.

*Watch the video bellow:

.

Dewali, Deepavali, also known as the Festival of Lights is a one of the most important festivals within Hinduism. It generally lasts five days (or six in some regions of India), and is celebrated during the Hindu lunisolar months of Ashwayuja (according to the amanta tradition) and Kartika (between mid-October and mid-November). It symbolizes the spiritual “victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance”.

Sadiq Khan with Pakistani ancestry, is the London Mayor. While Sunak is Hindu Khan is a Muslim.

To Britons, good governance is what is needed not your race or creed or religion.

Britain’s new Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, on Tuesday pledged to “fix the mistakes” made by the Truss government and restore the country’s economic stability.

He, however, warned that there would be “difficult decisions to come.” Adding that “right now, our country is facing a profound economic crisis.”

Sunak, in his first address to the nation outside 10 Downing Street, said he officially became the prime minister moments ago after King Charles III met him at Buckingham Palace and invited him to form a government.

Sunak said Liz Truss was not wrong to want to improve growth, which was a “noble aim,” but “mistakes were made.”