Multiple security alerts warn FCT Residents

Richard Elesho

Nigeria may well be under siege. More indications of this emerged at the weekend, in the plethora of security alerts, warning of imminent danger in the nation’s capital and other places.

The United States of America, the USA, the United Kingdom, the UK, and the Department of State Security, DSS have all warned of a possible security breach in the country. The US Mission in Nigeria on Sunday 23 October issued the first alert.

“There is an elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically in Abuja. Targets may include, but are not limited to, government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities, and international organizations.”

On actions to take, the alert advised residents: “Avoid all non-essential travel or movement. Stay alert. Avoid crowds. Review your security plans and keep your cell phone charged in case of emergency. Carry proper identification.”

The U.S. Embassy said it would offer reduced services until further notice.

Just as Nigerians were trying to come to terms with the alert, the British High Commission dropped its own: “On Monday, October 24, British High Commission Abuja (BHC) will be open for Business to Critical staff only. ALL colleagues wishing to travel to BHC should seek authorisation from the Line Manager/ Block Leads in advance of travel.

“On Monday, October 24, BHC Abuja UKB(the UK-born) parents are advised strongly not to send children to schools. More detail will follow later today from BHC Gill Atkinson.”

The DSS in reaction confirmed the alerts, calling on Nigerians to remain calm and vigilant. Dr Peter Afunanya its Spokesperson advised Nigerians to be cautious. The Service however assured that it would work with other security agencies to maintain the peace

The DSS statement reads, “The Department of State Services has received several enquiries relating to the security advisory issued by the US Embassy in Abuja, today, 23/10/22. The public may recall that the Service had variously issued similar warnings in the past.

“While advising that necessary precautions are taken by all and sundry, the populace is enjoined to remain alert and assist security agencies with useful information regarding threats and suspicious criminal acts around them.

“Meanwhile, the Service calls for calm as it works with other law enforcement agencies and stakeholders to maintain peace and order in and beyond Abuja,” Afunanya said in the statement released around 11:20 pm on Sunday.

The News reports that Nigeria has been grappling with myriad insecurity for a while. Insurgents, bandits and kidnappers have been giving security Agencies sleepless nights in different parts of the country.

Recently, a medium correctional facility in Kuje, on the outskirts of Abuja was violated. Hundreds of inmates were set free in the jailbreak, allegedly coordinated by a terrorist group.