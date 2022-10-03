N8b Tramadol Bust: NDLEA Operatives Arrest Lagos Billionaire, Chukwukadibia

A suspected billionaire drug baron, Ugochukwu Nsofor Chukwukadibia, has been nabbed by operatives of the National Drug Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). It happened at Victoria Garden City, Lekki area of Lagos. Over 13 million pills of Tramadol 225mg worth N8.8 billion in street value were seized from one of his mansions. Ugochukwu who is the Chairman of Autonation Motors Ltd. The operation took place on Friday 30th September on Plot A45 Road 2 home of hukwukadibia.

This is another major haul by NDLEA. On Saturday 30th July, the Agency uncovered a methamphetamine clandestine laboratory in the residence of Chris Emeka Nzewi, another suspected drug lord in the estate. An alleged accomplice, Sunday Ukah, who was arrested with him along with a chemist who cooked the illicit drug for him. Recovered from his home were 258.74 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and various precursor chemicals.

Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) commended the officers and men involved in the operation. According to him, "I'll like to reassure Nigerians and other stakeholders wherever they are located across the country and beyond of our preparedness to work with them on this onerous task of saving our people from the drug scourge. This partnership is a further warning to the drug barons and cartels that there is no hiding place for them anymore because we remain on their trail and we'll always get them.