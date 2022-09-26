APC Presidential Campaign Council Nominees to Meet for Prayers, Peace Walk

Monday, September 26, 2022 10:12 am


Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council wishes has asked all members nominated to serve in the various directorates to report at the campaign headquarters on Wednesday 28 September 2022 at 8 a.m.

Nominated members are expected to participate in the special prayer sessions marking the commencement of the 2023 presidential election campaigns.

There will be a Peace Walk immediately after the prayers. All nominees will be issued their letters of appointment same day.

According to a statement by Bayo Onanuga, Director, Media and Publicity of the  Council, “On behalf of the Chairman of the campaign council, President Muhammadu Buhari, our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, we congratulate all members of the campaign council.

“We know this is a call to serve our great party that will demand total commitment and sacrifice from all of us. It is the council’s strong belief that all members will work hard to deliver a resounding victory for our great party in the 2023 Presidential election.

“We also want to use this medium to express our profound gratitude to all support groups registered with the campaign council. We are aware you have been working assiduously to promote our candidates and the party across the 36 states and FCT. The party and the candidates acknowledge your hardwork and great financial and human resources that have been voluntarily expended since we began this journey. We urge you to continue your good work. The PCC will work with the support groups as we move along into the campaign season.

We encourage other groups yet to formally register with the PCC to do so immediately for proper harmonisation.”

 

