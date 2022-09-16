Moscow criticises Queen Elizabeth II funeral snub

Moscow has blasted London for not inviting Russian officials to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, calling the decision as deeply immoral.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, on Friday said the UK Foreign Office notified Moscow invitations to the queen’s funeral weren’t sent to Russian officials due to the conflict in Ukraine.

“We regard this attempt to use a national tragedy… for geopolitical goals and to settle scores with our country as deeply immoral,“ Zakharova said in a statement, accusing Britain of siding with “the Nazis and their Ukrainian accomplices.’’

“We have to say that the example of Elizabeth II, who was a very strong unifying force and did not interfere in politics during her reign as a matter of principle, has not stopped London from making divisive statements in furtherance of its opportunistic aims,’’ the spokesperson said.

Invitations to the Queen’s funeral have not been sent to Russia or Belarus against the backdrop of the invasion of Ukraine, news agency PA reported.

Elizabeth II died on Sept.8, at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, her son Charles automatically became the new king of Britain.

Numerous heads of state and government from all over the world are expected to attend the state funeral for the queen, scheduled for Monday. (dpa/NAN) (www.nannews.ng)