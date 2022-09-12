 Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Rites Begin Today

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral started today, Monday 12 September, and it will cover 10-day period of mourning. The funeral proper will hold on the 19th at 11am at Westminster Abbey.

The procession carrying the Queen’s coffin, today, arrived at St. Giles’ Cathedral, its final resting place in Scotland, where it will lie in state for 24 hours.

King Charles III and the Queen’s three other children walked behind the hearse during the somber journey.

The streets of Edinburgh, according to CNN, were packed with onlookers who stood rooted in silence as the cortege slowly made its way past.

Later this week, the Queen’s coffin will arrive in London and lie there for several days, before her funeral takes place on Monday.

Prior to the Queen’s funeral, she will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four days, to allow the public to pay their respects.

The Queen’s coffin which was placed in the Ballroom at Balmoral Castle was driven to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Sunday.

Today, the funeral procession, including the King and members of the royal family were there as the coffin was taken to the city’s St Giles’ Cathedral. It will stay there until Tuesday, so people in Scotland can pay their respects.

On Tuesday evening, the coffin – accompanied by Princess Anne – will be flown from Edinburgh airport to RAF Northolt and then driven to Buckingham Palace.

On Wednesday afternoon, it will be moved to Westminster Hall, where it will lie in state until the morning of the state funeral. Members of the public will have the opportunity to visit Westminster Hall to pay their respects to the Queen.