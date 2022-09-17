Osinbajo To Represent Nigeria at Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral in London

Osinbajo To Represent Nigeria at Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral in London

Saturday, September 17, 2022 1:36 pm


Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, to represent Nigeria at the State funeral for the late Queen Elizabeth ll of the United Kingdom. 17th September, 2022. Photo: Tolani Alli

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, will be representing Nigeria at a number of events tomorrow and Monday, during the State funeral for the late Queen Elizabeth ll of the United Kingdom.

Prof. Osinbajo departs Abuja today and will join members of the Royal Family, world leaders – including members of the Commonwealth, Heads of State, Governors-General, Prime Ministers, and foreign royal families – at the ceremonies, including the funeral service scheduled to hold at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

Ahead of the service, the Vice President will be among guests and dignitaries to be received by King Charles lll and Queen Consort Camilla, at a reception in Buckingham Palace, tomorrow, Sunday. Earlier on that day, the VP will hold a bilateral meeting with the UK Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly.

Queen Elizabeth ll was the Head of the Commonwealth and the longest serving British monarch. She passed on at 96 on the 8th of September this year at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

The Vice President will return to Nigeria after Monday’s State Funeral.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    57 mins ago

    How I’ll Fix Nigeria- Peter Obi on CNN Interview
    8 hours ago

    Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, others, shower praises on Roger Federer who is retiring
    8 hours ago

    2023: With Tinubu, PDP has no hope in South West – Bode George
    19 hours ago

    Why Nigeria’s budget for elections is huge – Mahmood Yakubu
    1 day ago

    Pastor Chris Foundation commissions the largest 100% free school in Edo State
    King Charles attends a Service of Prayer and Reflection for the Life of Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, September 12, 2022. Jane Barlow/Pool via REUTERS 1 day ago

    King Charles and siblings to hold vigil by late queen’s coffin
    1 day ago

    2023: Shettima, Sanwo-Olu, Others Drum Support for Tinubu
    President Vladmir Putin of Russia 1 day ago

    Moscow criticises Queen Elizabeth II funeral snub