Gunmen attack: Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah escapes death, policemen, others killed

Ifeanyi Ubah, the senator representing Anambra South senatorial of Anammbra is now on admission at an undisclosed hospital after gunmen attacked his convoy and killed some of his police orderlies in Enugwu Ukwu, Njikoka local government area of the state on Sunday.

Some of his aides were also allegedly in the attack.

An aide of the Senator confirmed the attack, describing it as assassination attempt on the businessman politician. He also confirmed that Ubah is on admission at a hospital where he is being stabilised.

Spokesperson of the Enugu State police command, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the attack, but said he cannot confirmed the casualty figure. He added that the state commissioner of police, Echeng Echeng has led a team of operatives to the scene of the attack.

He said: “Yes, there was an attack at Enugwu-Ukwu today, but the casualty figure is not clear. As I speak to you, the CP has personally led a team of men to the scene, and normalcy has been restored.”

However, eye witness said the senator was ambushed by a gang of well armed hoodlums who rained bullets on his convoy on Sunday evening.

“Ifeanyi Ubah’s convoy came under attack in Enugwu Ukwu this evening. He was ambushed by heavily armed men who opened fire on his convoy. Some of his aides were killed, including some police officers.

“The senator managed to escape as his car was riddled with bullets.

“I was driving up to that spot from the link road to the express when some people in a shop shouted at me and asked me to turn back and take another road, which I did,” an unidentified eyewitness was quoted as saying in some reports.