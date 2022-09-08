Tinubu congratulates new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential Candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulate MP Liz Truss on becoming the new Prime minister of the United Kingdom. Her elevation to high office, according to Tinubu, is at once a personal achievement but also an affirmation of British democratic tradition, particularly the peaceful and orderly transfer of power.

He continued: “The historic links and shared ideals that describe the relationship between our two nations will continue to provide a platform for cooperation and partnership. We hope that her tenure in office shall witness further annealing of the bilateral relationship as our two nations work together on matters of global importance and mutual concern.

May the excellent relations between Nigeria and the United Kingdom continue to flourish, as mainstay of the foreign policies of our two democracies.”