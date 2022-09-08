Tinubu congratulates new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss

Tinubu congratulates new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss

Thursday, September 8, 2022 5:12 am


New UK Prime Minister Liz Truss

New UK Prime Minister Liz Truss

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential Candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulate MP Liz Truss on becoming the new Prime minister of the United Kingdom. Her elevation to high office, according to Tinubu, is at once a personal achievement but also an affirmation of British democratic tradition, particularly the peaceful and orderly transfer of power.

He continued: “The historic links and shared ideals that describe the relationship between our two nations will continue to provide a platform for cooperation and partnership. We hope that her tenure in office shall witness further annealing of the bilateral relationship as our two nations work together on matters of global importance and mutual concern.

May the excellent relations between Nigeria and the United Kingdom continue to flourish, as mainstay of the foreign policies of our two democracies.”

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    I’ll follow my late mother’s example, Charles vows, as he is proclaimed king
    Former Governor Shettima of Borno State 4 hours ago

    The Kanuris fly their flag again
    4 hours ago

    BBNaija: Phyna becomes first female level up housemate to be verified on Instagram
    Rev. Prof. David Tuesday Adamo, 4 hours ago

    Adamo, D.T: Requiem to a Pan-African scholar of Biblical studies
    6 hours ago

    Those around Atiku, working against Wike are enemies of PDP – Fayose
    6 hours ago

    2023: Roman Malady And Nigeria’s Romance With Madness
    King Charles III 16 hours ago

    King Charles III makes historic televised address to mark death of queen
    20 hours ago

    Fayemi elected President of Forum of Governors Règions/States of Africa