We are not ingrates in Katsina, Tinubu will win – Governor Masari

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state has declared that his state is locked down for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

While featuring as a guest on Journalists Hangout, a current affairs programme Wednesday evening on TVC, Masari dismissed the candidate of the Labour Party as an unknown quantity and said Tinubu will sweep the state in the February 2023 election.

“I don’t know Obi. How many Katsina people know Obi?I”, he said about the prospects of the former Anambra governor, Peter Obi.

“Who is better than Tinubu? We are talking of a presidential candidate of Nigeria that cuts through all barriers—tribal, regional and religion, name it.

Asked if Katsina people had bought into the Tinubu project, Governor Masari said:

“Tinubu will be next president Insha Allah. Katsina people have bought into it. The people know his role in 2015 when President Buhari was elected into office. They know his role in 2019, when Buhari was re-elected. We people of Katsina are not ingrates”, Masari added.

Will Abubakar Atiku of the Peoples Democratic Party upset Tinubu in the state?

Masari responded on the TVC current affairs programme: “Atiku is a formidable force, but Tinubu is a greater force. Atiku is a veteran of election contests and a veteran loser. He will lose again ”.

Masari said the problems of insecurity affecting some sections of the state would not affect the outcome of the 2023 election.

“APC is still the party to beat. Insecurity is not only a Nigerian problem. Niger is not secure. Mali is not secure, Central Africa is not secure. There is a global insecurity problem”, he explained.