Our successes in Lagos, Borno show we’ll hit the ground running – Shettima

Monday, August 22, 2022 11:00 am


Atiku, Shettima and Obi

Nigerians should be sure of getting experienced leaders who will hit the ground running immediately from 29 May 2023, vice-presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress Kashim Shettima has said.

Shettima said this while representing the party’s presidential flagbearer Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Annual General Meeting of the Nigeria Bar Association in Lagos on Monday.

According to a statement by the Director of Media and Publicity of the APC Presidential Campaign Council Bayo Onanuga, the achievements of the party in Lagos, Borno and other states will be replicated across the country by Tinubu and Shettima.

The former Borno State governor said despite the war situation in the North East, his time in charge witnessed a tremendous improvement in education in the state.

He said: “Nigerians have the capability to see through the worn-out rhetoric and sophistry of pretentious politicians.”

“Nigerians should follow the man who knows the road. From day one, we will hit the ground running. We’ll promptly address the issue of the economy, ecology, and security.

“And we have the antecedents. I built some of the best schools in Nigeria. Go to Borno and see wonders; you will never believe that it is a state in a state of war.

“So, we are going to replicate our achievements in Lagos, in Borno and some of the frontline states so that our nation will be a better place.

“The fundamental issue is pure leadership,” he said.

 

