Buhari Heads APC Presidential Campaign Council

Buhari Heads APC Presidential Campaign Council

Saturday, August 20, 2022 9:19 am


President Muhammadu Buhari and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

As campaigns by parties to woo the electorate will start in September ahead of the 2023 elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed President Muhammadu Buhari as the Chairman of the Presidential Campaign Council..

Below is the full list:

 

  1. Muhammadu Buhari – Chairman
  2. Bola Tinubu – Deputy Chairman 1
  3. Abdullahi Adamu – Deputy Chairman 2
  4. Simon Lalong – Director-General
  5. Adams Oshiomole – Deputy Director General (Operations)
  6. Hadiza Bala Usman – Deputy Director-General (Admin)
  7. Godswill Akpabio – Vice
  8. Kashim Shettima – Vice
  9. Uju Kennedy – Vice
  10. Atiku Bagudu – Vice
  11. James Faleke – Secretary
  12. Christopher Takar – Deputy Secretary
  13. Badaru Abubakar – Regional Coordinating Chairman (North)
  14. David Umahi – Regional Coordinating Chairman (South)
  15. Abubakar Bello – Coordinator (North Central)
  16. Inuwa Yahaya – Coordinator (North-East)
  17. Bello Matawale – Coordinator (North-west)
  18. Ben Ayade – Coordinator (South-South)
  19. Hope Uzodinma – Coordinator (South-East)

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    31 seconds ago

    Alleged ritualist’s den: Obaseki gives seven days ultimatum to unravel the crime
    17 mins ago

    What attack on Salman Rushdie means – Suzanne Nossel
    28 mins ago

    BBNaija: Shocker as Groovy is moved to Level 1, Phyna inconsolable
    50 mins ago

    Kogi: Commission submits EndSARS report
    16 hours ago

    Flashback/Stella Ameyo Adadevoh: Selflessness Runs in Her Family
    18 hours ago

    Investment Opportunities in Nigeria: BPE, Jindal Steel Synergise
    Inibehe Effiong, 18 hours ago

    Another Minere Amakiri Episode at Uyo
    19 hours ago

    Why NBC Revoked AIT , Silverbird Television Licenses