Buhari Heads APC Presidential Campaign Council

President Muhammadu Buhari and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu
As campaigns by parties to woo the electorate will start in September ahead of the 2023 elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed President Muhammadu Buhari as the Chairman of the Presidential Campaign Council..
Below is the full list:
Muhammadu Buhari – Chairman
Bola Tinubu – Deputy Chairman 1
Abdullahi Adamu – Deputy Chairman 2
Simon Lalong – Director-General
Adams Oshiomole – Deputy Director General (Operations)
What do you think?