I’m not bothered about Usyk’s apparent increase in weight -Anthony Joshua

Thursday, August 18, 2022 5:14 pm


Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua has said that he is not concerned by Oleksandr Usyk’s apparent increase in weight ahead of their heavyweight clash on Saturday.

For the first time this fight week Anthony Joshua, according to a report by skysports went head-to-head with Oleksandr Usyk at the final press conference before their crucial rematch, live on Sky Sports Box Office this Saturday.

Skysports has it further: ‘Now the challenger, Joshua saw that Usyk, the IBF, WBO and WBA heavyweight champion, has bulked up for this second fight.

But Joshua warned the Ukrainian that it won’t be enough. “If you’re a puncher, punchers aren’t made, they’re born,” he told Sky Sports News.

“Bulking up, it’s probably to help you absorb more punishment,” he continued. “Lifting weights and all that doesn’t really make you a puncher. But it may help you absorb more punishment.”

If Usyk’s gruelling preparations have made him a more formidable opponent, Joshua welcomes the challenge.
“I can’t speak on what his gameplan is or why he’s done it. They know why. I want it to work for him because I want a good fight. I want to put on a good show,” he insisted.

Usyk brought an element of mischief to Wednesday’s press conference at the Shangri La hotel in Jeddah. He made Joshua wait for his arrival, scribbled notes as the other participants spoke and made sure he had the final word.

Former heavyweight world champion Evander Holyfield has urged Joshua to contain his emotions if he’s to emerge victorious

But Joshua denied there was any element of mind games. “No, not at all,” he said. “It is what it is. If you are into body language and psychology then you can read into it. But that’s not really my forte. My forte’s boxing and on Saturday that’s where I’ve got to do my studying.

“I don’t really take too much from a press conference, it is what it is. You say what you want to say and you do your best on Saturday night. That’s what I’m focused on.”’

