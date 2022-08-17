Asiwaju Tinubu congratulates IBB at 81

All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has sent his goodwill message to former military president, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, on his 81st birthday.

Tinubu described the former Nigerian leader who turns 81 Wednesday, August 17th, 2022 as a “committed statesman and patriot” who served the country diligently.

The APC presidential candidate and National Leader recalled serving as a Senator of the Federal Republic when General Babangida was military president and the deep personal relationship and mutual respect between them that have not diminished till date.

“I congratulate General Ibrahim Babangida our former leader on attaining 81, which is a special grace from Almighty Allah (SWT).

“IBB as fondly called by his associates and admirers is a committed elder statesman in words and in deeds.

“A patriot of great standing, former president IBB served our country in his prime and at old age he is still committed to the unity and progress of the country and welfare of its citizens.

“I join IBB family, friends and associates to felicitate with a nationalist of outstanding qualities and uncanny capacity for forging friendships and contacts across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

“On this special day, I thank Almighty Allah, on his behalf, for making it possible for him to celebrate another birthday and for the life of service and opportunity he gave General Babangida to be part of different epochs in the life of this great and blessed nation.

“We can only wish IBB many more years in good health, fecund mind and abundant grace of God. Amin. “