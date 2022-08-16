Asíwájú Tinubu Congratulates Kenya’s President-elect William Ruto

Asíwájú Tinubu Congratulates Kenya’s President-elect William Ruto

Tuesday, August 16, 2022 10:26 pm


 William Ruto

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, has congratulated Williams Ruto and his UDA party on his election as the next president of Kenya.

Tinubu congratulate and commend also the people of Kenya on the peaceful conduct of the elections.

While urging all Kenyans to accept this result and shun violence, he “enjoined them to seek peaceful adjudication of all disputes through the Kenyan legal system.”

He added: “This shall be the greatest testament to the progress Kenya has made in strengthening the core institutions of its democracy.

It is my prayer that as President, Mr. Ruto will unite the country, bringing all Kenyans together to move their great nation forward and implementing the progressive policies and reforms desired by the people.

I wish Mr. Ruto and all the people of Kenya the very best and look forward to a continued beneficial and cordial relationship between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Republic of Kenya.”

 

