Asiwaju Tinubu celebrates Baba Adinni of Lagos at 100, praises his steadfastness

All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has congratulated Baba Adinni of Lagos, His Eminence Sheikh Abdul Hafeez Abou, CFR, on his centenary birthday celebration.

Tinubu praised Sheikh Abou for his steadfastness and extraordinary life of service to God. Baba Adinni is also the Executive Chairman of Lagos Central Mosque and Chairman, Board of Trustees of Muslim Community of Lagos State.

The APC National Leader described 100 years as a major milestone in the life of any human being especially for a man who committed his life to good deeds and propagation of Islam like Sheikh Abou.

“This is a major milestone. We thank Almighty Allah for granting Baba the special grace of good health and longevity.

“A true disciple of Allah, Baba has dedicated his life to the propagation of Islam. Even with his advanced age, Baba has provided uncommon leadership to the Islamic Ummah in Lagos and beyond, and given inspiration to all us in the shining examples of his life.

“Baba remains an epitome of decency, humility, honesty, hard work, patience, perseverance, commitment to worthy causes and above all devotion to Islam and Almighty Allah,” Tinubu said in his tribute.

Asiwaju Tinubu beseeched Almighty Allah to grant Sheikh Abou good health and more years so that the people of Lagos and Nigerians in general can continue to benefit from his wealth of experience, immense knowledge and wisdom.