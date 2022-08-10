Asiwaju Tinubu celebrates Baba Adinni of Lagos at 100, praises his steadfastness

Asiwaju Tinubu celebrates Baba Adinni of Lagos at 100, praises his steadfastness

Wednesday, August 10, 2022 6:46 pm


,  Sheikh Abdul Hafeez Abou,

All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has congratulated Baba Adinni of Lagos, His Eminence Sheikh Abdul Hafeez Abou, CFR, on his centenary birthday celebration.

 

Tinubu praised Sheikh Abou for his steadfastness and extraordinary life of service to God. Baba Adinni is also the Executive Chairman of Lagos Central Mosque and Chairman, Board of Trustees of Muslim Community of Lagos State.

 

The APC National Leader described 100 years as a major milestone in the life of any human being especially for a man who committed his life to good deeds and propagation of Islam like Sheikh Abou.

 

“This is a major milestone. We thank Almighty Allah for granting Baba the special grace of good health and longevity.

 

“A true disciple of Allah, Baba has dedicated his life to the propagation of Islam. Even with his advanced age, Baba has provided uncommon leadership to the Islamic Ummah in Lagos and beyond, and given inspiration to all us in the shining examples of his life.

 

“Baba remains an epitome of decency, humility, honesty, hard work, patience, perseverance, commitment to worthy causes and above all devotion to Islam and Almighty Allah,” Tinubu said in his tribute.

 

Asiwaju Tinubu beseeched Almighty Allah to grant Sheikh Abou good health and more years so that the people of Lagos and Nigerians in general can continue to benefit from his wealth of experience, immense knowledge and wisdom. 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State: opens up on Uche Secondus, PDP NWC 20 mins ago

    2023 Presidency: Wike disowns suit against Atiku, PDP, Tambuwal
    Bestselling writer Salman Rushdie: attacked onstage at an event in New York. 1 hour ago

    Salman Rushdie attacked on stage in New York
    Saddiq Dzukogi’s Your Crib, My Qibla 2 hours ago

    The Unbearable Memory of Loss in Saddiq Dzukogi’s Your Crib, My Qibla
    3 hours ago

    APM, AA rebuff Amosun, may pitch tent with ADC
    5 hours ago

    Brutal torture of Inibehe Effiong by Nigerian Correctional Service Unacceptable
    6 hours ago

    2023: Being a Muslim or Christian doesn’t add to a politician’s competence
    9 hours ago

    RCCG 2022 Convention: Pastor Adeboye reveals forgotten link with God
    10 hours ago

    Towards 2023 with New Ideas