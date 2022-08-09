Case of 6 importers of Tramadol adjourned till 30 September

The case of six accused persons, namely, Yunana Fidelis,Nyam Gazu Alex, Ifijeh John Mowa, Fasoranti Shola, Adesanwo Temitope and Owoseni Taiwo Temidayo that were alleged to have conspired together to import and transport 886.85 kilograms of Tramadol were among the cases adjourned till after vacation for continuation of trial

The presiding Judge, Lewis Allagoa, adjourned the case till 30th September 2022 before the commencement of the court vacation.

These are the details of the five-count charge number FHC/L/216/22 preferred against the Defendants as filed before the court by the NDLEA prosecuting counsel Barrister Abu Ibrahim.

Count 1

That you Yunana Fidelis and Offor Chukwudi Benjamin (now at large) of M/S A MARC International Limited of No. 201 Idris Lawal Way Amukoko, Lagos, Nigeria both adults, male, on or about the 14th March 2022 conspired to import 886.85 kilograms of Tramadol, a Narcotic Analgesic and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 14 (b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Count 2

That you Yunana Fidelis and Offor Chukwudi Benjamin (now at large) of M/S A MARC International Limited of No. 201 Idris Lawal Way Amukoko, Lagos, Nigeria both adults, male, on or about the 14th March 2022 at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja-Lagos without lawful authority imported 886.85 kilograms of Tramadol, a Narcotic Analgesic and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 20 (1) (a) of the National Drug 2004 Law Enforcement and punishable t Agency under Cap. section .N30, Laws (2) of (a) the of Federation the said Act. of Nigeria.

Count 3

That you Yunana Fidelis adult, male, on or about the 14th March 2022 at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja-Lagos without lawful authority possessed 886.85 kilograms of Tramadol, a Narcotic Analgesic and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 14(b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency section Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation, 2004 and punishable under section 20 (2) (b) of the said Act.

Count 4

That you Yunana Fidelis, Nyam Gazu Alex, Ifijeh John Mowa, Fasoranti Shola, Adesanwo Temitope, Owoseni Taiwo Temidayo all adults, male, on or about the 14th March 2022 conspired to transport 886.85 kilograms of Tramadol, a Narcotic Analgesic and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 14 (b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Count 5

That you Yunana Fidelis, Nyam Gazu Alex, Ifijeh John Mowa, Fasoranti Shola, Adesanwo Temitope, Owoseni Taiwo Temidayo all adults, male, on or about the 14th March 2022 without lawful authority transported 886.85 kilograms of Tramadol, a Narcotic

Analgesic from the E-Arrival wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja-Lagos to the Personnel Area of the said Airport and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 20 (1)(a) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under section 20 (2) (a) of the said Act.