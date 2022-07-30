Gasvine Properties Introduces ‘Land Banking’ Investment Scheme

Gasvine Properties, one of Nigeria’s leading indigenous real estate companies, has introduced a new investment scheme tagged “Land Banking”. The idea will help investors to profit financially from real estate. They will go beyond just buying properties to making money from them. ESV Dr Oziele Godwin, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Property Company, stated this through a news release.

He further explained that Land Banking is the practice of purchasing land at a very low price, waiting for prices to rise, and then selling the property at a profit. According to him, Land banking as an investment strategy has been around for over 500 years. Jacob Astor became America’s first multi-millionaire using this strategy. He purchased large tracts of land in New York. Today, that area is known as Manhattan. John was one of the few people at the time to see land banking as a great opportunity. If John Astor’s net worth was measured in the present day, it would amount to over $100 billion.

We are proud to be introducing land banking formally to the Nigerian space as one of our Services, we aim to create millionaires and multi-millionaires through this scheme, he said.

He further explained that the benefits of land banking are numerous, they include: Very low acquisition cost, extremely high returns on even the most average of deals, and extremely low competition, land Banking also allows you to enjoy collateral security, which means easy access to bank loans when financing key projects, it is the safest way to grow and sustain your wealth because the land is an appreciating asset and the best hedge against creeping inflation, unlike idle cash kept in the bank over some time, it also provides older citizens with retirement security as they can earn passive income from leasing the land they bought before retirement. Likewise, they can earn a lump sum payment from selling their land after many years of appreciation.

He, however, warned that people should be careful not to save or invest on platforms that are not guaranteed. This is because many people have been swindled that way. Rather, he advised that they should consider the land acquisition option because it is tangible, fixed, and cannot be broken, stolen or destroyed.

Land banking is what is needed to build wealth without stress and Gasvine, according to the CEO “is your credible partner.”