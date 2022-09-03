Gasvine Properties Introduces Summer Splash Promo

Gasvine Properties, one Nigeria’s leading indigenous real estate companies, has decided to put smiles on the faces of all their customers this September. All purchases will therefore enjoy a 20, 25 and 30 per cent discount from the original prices. The promotion is tagged: Summer Splash Promo. The GMD/CEO of the real estate firm, ESV DR Oziele Godwin, in a press briefing, said the promotion is geared towards ensuring that every Nigerian gets affordable property despite the economy. He further stated that the property is the oil of the 21st century and our business is bringing that awareness to Nigerians and making the purchase easy, accessible and affordable.

The promotion covers all their estates spread across the country: Mowe – Ofada Ogun state, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos State, Izele- Azagba, Asaba and Avu in Owerri, Imo State

His piece of advice to investors is that they should pay attention to fast-developing areas rather than just the already developed ones. The ability to forecast is important, finding out the current status of developing areas and paying attention to the future and topography of new neighbourhoods is essential.

“.Most people will always prefer to buy properties in prime locations which they refer to as good locations; while this makes sense, they may be missing the fundamentals of real estate investing. This is a goldmine of advice that most real estate experts won’t talk about.

That a neighbourhood looks good and safe right now, does not mean it is going to be safe in ten years he further explained.

Also, that a neighbourhood isn’t good or safe right now, does not mean it won’t be safe in the next ten years.

The vital question to always ask is, where will this neighbourhood be in the next five to ten years from now?

A better location is always in high demand and as such, commands good values. Some of the best areas to buy real estate investments are areas with great locations where the real estate prices don’t necessarily reflect that.

We have factored all these points and more in locating our estates, we are sure that all our customers will be happy they bought estates from us. This is why we are always brainstorming to make housing affordable and accessible to all Nigerians both to those within and those in the diaspora. He also said any realtor or anyone at all who brings a buyer will be handsomely rewarded.”

Dr Godwin further assured everyone that all “our properties are authentic, verifiable and government-approved. Take advantage of our summer slash, you will be happy you did.”