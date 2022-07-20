Osun Election: 50 lawyers to fight for Oyetola

Wednesday, July 20, 2022 9:32 am


Governor Gboyega Oyetola

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State who, early on the week said he was still studying the results of the 16 July governorship election in the state may soon change to gear two in concrete terms. He may be engaging about 50 attorneys to challenge the results which gave Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) victory in court.

Kunle Adegoke, a member of the governor’s legal team, revealed this to The Punch on Tuesday.
“The governor’s legal team has been sifting through the election results in preparation for taking serious legal action against the declaration of Adeleke as the governor-elect by the INEC.”

Adeleke went further: “We are still reviewing documents and the legal team is working. In an election of this nature, the documents will be so many; so it is important to look at them critically before we make a decision and that is exactly what we are working on right now.

“Dr Biodun Layonu (SAN), is the leader of the team. The legal team is not complete yet because there are so many others that will still come in.

“In the meantime, the two members of the legal team we can reveal are Dr Biodum Layonu and Kunle Adegoke. Others that may come in are people we may not know but as soon as we are ready to move, we will notify the press.

“The membership can’t be determined as many lawyers are interested in joining the team. You know election petition is a special case. So, we allow as many lawyers that are interested to come in. We may run into 50 or more members.”

 

