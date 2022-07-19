Insecurity: Zamfara suspends Emirs

The Zamfara State Government has suspended five chiefs on suspicion of having ties with bandits responsible for hundreds of murders in the state.

According to BBC Hausa, the state government suspended and arrested Atiku Abubakar, the Emir of Zurmi, for his alleged links to the bandits that have killed hundreds of people in his community.

Governor Bello Matawalle has set up a committee of inquiry led by Ibrahim Wakkala, a former deputy governor of the state, on the allegations against Abubakar.

The state government also suspended Yandoton Tsafe, the Emir of Birnin, for appointing Adamu Aliero, a suspected bandit leader, as the Fulani emir of the region on Saturday.

A resident of the region who attended Aliero’s appointment told reporters that Tsafe decided to make him a chief to ensure lasting peace in the community as Aliero-led gangs had frequently attacked the area.

“It was aimed at providing lasting peace in the emirate. The emir told us that there is a peace accord between the emirate and the bandit group,” the resident said.

However, the police command of neighbouring Katsina State said Aliero was a criminal wanted for killing many people.

“Adam Aliero is one of those who kill people and take people hostage, and we are looking for him for the terrorism he committed in the town of Kadisau, where he killed more than a hundred people,” Gambo Isa, spokesperson of Katsina police, told reporters.

Matawalle has also set up a committee led by Mohammad Ibrahim Tsafe, former Deputy Inspector General of Police, to investigate other emirs suspected to be related to bandits.

Hussaini Umar, Emir of Dansadau; Abubakar Chika, Emir of Maru; and Bello Kiyawa, Dagacin of Nasarawa Mailayi, are among the emirs suspended for alleged relationships with bandits wreaking havoc in the state